New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/PNN): Amity University Online is pioneering online education in India and is dedicated to nation-building.

To encourage Indian youth to become responsible citizens, Amity University Online has launched its vaccination-linked scholarship drive.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1: Get Full Scorecard and Commentary of IND vs ENG Match at Lord's.

To ensure students get career immunity along with health immunity, Amity Online will provide a 5% additional scholarship on any program of their choice to learners who are COVID 19 vaccinated.

Build your career immunity with Amity Online

Also Read | AL-Mohed AL-Hindi 2021 Exercise Set to Begin Between Indian Navy & Saudi Arabia Navy.

COVID 19 pandemic disrupted the entire world. As the world came to a standstill, India witnessed a staggering unemployment rate of 27.1% in India during the beginning of the pandemic. Nearly 12.2 crore individuals lost their jobs.

Lack of specialized skills was identified as one of the aspects, why hiring managers refrained from providing job opportunities to freshers. The industry slowdown globally further resulted in increased layoffs and downturns.

To immune your career from such setbacks, regular investments in upskilling and reskilling has now become an expectation. To encourage this responsible behaviour, Amity has recently added specialized MBA, MCA, and Fintech post-graduate programs with international ivy league university collaborations. These specialized programs prepare students to acquire futuristic skills. Designed by industry experts, every course at Amity Online provides future-oriented learning.

As things have slowly started getting back to normal, it is the right time for students to acquire a new skill set that addresses future technology requirements. Amity's global learning experience provides easy access with their special course materials, live classes, intensive tests, and flexible schedule.

Moreover, these programs are delivered through online mediums, in socially distanced formats helping to overcome the spread of the virus. Students can learn from the comfort of their homes while staying immune.

Amity Online is now rewarding responsible Indian citizens!

Through this unique initiative, Amity University Online will reward those students who have been COVID 19 vaccinated with a 5% additional scholarship for their globally accredited programs.

Affordable & quality education is a key value of Amity's online courses. The institute provides scholarships of up to 20% across all its programs. With programs across management, technology, finance, etc, this is an excellent opportunity for students who wish to shield themselves from career uncertainties.

The education drive with spirit to support nation-building, Amity Online will also play a significant role in encouraging vaccination. As the 75th Independence Day nears, Amity Online aims to aid students to pursue independent career choices that will benefit them in the long run. This unique initiative by Amity Online will help the nation launch back with more force.

Amity University Online is devoted to creating a transformative learning environment, a digital classroom with true mobility and access to education from anywhere, inheriting Amity's vision of building the nation through education. Amity University Online is India's first university recognized by UGC to offer Online Degree, Diploma & Certification programs.

These career-oriented programs are specially designed for working professionals offering futuristic learning experiences on our awarded LMS, along with face to face interactions, live sessions, webinars, video lectures & one-to-one session with faculty, designed and delivered by over 6000 eminent corporate experts and faculties.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)