New Delhi [India], November 29: When Maya Sharma, 34, began researching IVF treatments, she was startled by the price variations across clinics. "One quoted 1.5 lakhs, another 4 lakhs. I couldn't understand why," she recalls. Her confusion echoes across India's fertility landscape, where treatment costs can vary as dramatically as success rates.

We had a conversation with a fertility specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Dr. Prachi Benara, who is one of the leading fertility specialists in India with more than 16+ years of experience in the fertility and gynaecology space.

"The cost of IVF isn't random," explains Dr. Prachi. "When patients ask why one clinic charges significantly more than another, I tell them to look deeper than the price tag."

The Technology Factor

In a state-of-the-art laboratory in Gurgaon, Dr. Prachi demonstrates a time-lapse embryo monitoring system, one of the most advanced technologies in fertility care. "This sophisticated system captures thousands of images throughout the embryo development process," she says, carefully adjusting settings. "We can observe crucial developmental milestones in real-time, allowing us to select the most viable embryos with remarkable precision. When patients understand how this technology directly influences their success rates, they see the value of advanced care.".

Expertise: The Hidden Variable

"I chose a more expensive clinic for my second cycle," shares Priyanka Mehra, a software engineer who succeeded in her IVF journey after two attempts. "My first treatment at a budget clinic failed. Later, I learned my doctor there handled over 30 patients daily. My second doctor, though slightly costlier, spent an hour understanding my case history."

Dr. Prachi explains why this matters: "IVF isn't one-size-fits-all. When clinics handle fewer patients per doctor, they can customize protocols to improve outcomes drastically."

Breaking Down the Bills

A fertility cost analysis revealed surprising patterns:

- Basic IVF packages (1.5-2 lakhs) often exclude crucial add-ons

- Advanced genetic testing can add 50,000-1 lakh

- Medication costs vary by 30-40% based on individual responses

- Multiple cycles, often needed, can double or triple total expenses

Dr. Prachi sheds light on how the approach to pricing differs at Birla Fertility & IVF: "We have been able to find a balance between the right care and the right cost because we offer all-inclusive IVF packages. There is 100% transparency in terms of pricing and the treatment protocols upfront. At any given time, patients know what they are paying for. This helps them make an informed decision about their treatment, and at no point do they feel confused or conflicted."

The Hidden Cost of Low Prices

The problem is when clinics advertise unrealistically low prices. Patients discover later that essential procedures are 'extra.'

The math caught Shweta Gupta, 28, by surprise. After choosing a clinic advertising IVF at 1.5 lakhs, her final bill approached 4 lakhs--similar to what premium centers quoted initially. "They kept adding charges: better quality medicines, additional monitoring, and advanced sperm selection," she recounts. "Each add-on was presented as crucial for success."

This aligns with Maya's experience: "My friend chose a clinic advertising 'India's most affordable IVF.' By her third cycle, she had spent more than my single cycle at a premium center. And she still didn't have success."

Dr. Prachi sees this pattern frequently. "Centers advertising extremely low rates often compensate through ancillary charges. Basic IVF packages might seem affordable, but once you get to the fine print costs like stimulation injections, blastocyst culture, assisted laser hatching, and additional embryo freezing charges, there come add-ons you have to pay for, inflating the overall costs."

Looking Beyond Numbers

Dr. Prachi offers perspective: "When patients focus solely on cost, they might miss crucial quality indicators. Ask about lab certifications, embryologist experience, and success rates for your specific age group and condition."

Research shows higher-priced clinics often offer:

- Lower patient-to-doctor ratios

- Advanced laboratory facilities

- Comprehensive genetic screening options

- Higher success rates in complex cases

"The true cost of IVF," concludes Dr. Prachi, "isn't just financial. It's an investment in expertise, technology, and care quality. The cheapest option rarely offers the best chance of success."

For couples like Maya and her husband, who ultimately succeeded in their IVF journey, understanding these factors helped inform their choice. "When you're investing in building your family," she reflects, "you need to look beyond the initial price shock to understand what you're really paying for."

