Tamil film Sorgavaasal, starring RJ Balaji, was released in theatres on Friday, November 29. Written and directed by Sidharth Vishwanath, the crime thriller also features Saniya Iyappan and Selvaraghavan in leading roles. Despite getting an A certificate from the CBFC, the movie Tamil film had a strong occupancy for the morning shows. Fans who have already watched the movies took to social media to share their honest opinions. ‘Viduthalai Part 2’ Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi’s Perumal Returns To Fight for the Oppressed in Vetri Maaran’s Intense Crime Thriller Film (Watch Video).

Netizens Review RJ Balaji’s ‘Sorgavaasal’

According to the reviews shared by netizens on X (previously Twitter), the RJ Balaji starrer prison break film is highly engaging and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. They were also quite impressed with debutant director Sidharth Vishwanath's screenplay and writing, which makes it a thrilling cinematic experience. The film was consistently good, but a particular jail scene left a lasting impact on the viewers. Check their reactions below. ‘Amaran’: Chennai Engineering Student Sues Makers for Using His Number in Film, Demands INR 1.1 Crore After Receiving Constant Calls From Sai Pallavi’s Fans.

Netizens React to RJ Balaji’s ‘Sorgavaasal’

#Sorgavaasal A Raw&Bold Attempt Which Keeps Us Engaged From Start To End👌@RJ_Balaji & @selvaraghavan Shines 👌👌 Karunas & Other Characters As Well Done A Good Job👍@Lovekeegam Dialogue's A Big Plus 🤝 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NSWD9eTTF9 — ɴᴀɴɪ (@NaaniFM) November 29, 2024

A User Calls It a ‘Raw, Intense and Action-Packed Movie’

#Sorgavaasal is an outstanding raw,intense action packed Movie in recent times in KollyWood — Infinity Plus Youtube (@InfinityPlusYT) November 29, 2024

Another User Calls It ‘An Highly Engaging Experience Throughout the Film’

Watched #Sorgavaasal and the Film is Incredible and Highly Engaging throughout the Film 🔥 Rj Balaji and Selvaraghavan peaked 👌 Music was pillar of the Film 🔥 Sidharth Viswanath Screenplay Writing was Amazing man 👌 pic.twitter.com/JIWGKRbaCM — 𝐖 𝐨 𝐥 𝐯 𝐞 𝐫 𝐢 𝐧 𝐞 🤍 (@Sakthi_champ) November 29, 2024

The Jail Sequence Received the Highest Praise

#RJBalaji sambavam 🔥 what an Actor 👌 Emotion,sentiment scenes are worked very well Jail sequences are Best #Sorgavaasal Good one pic.twitter.com/SVq7PB26G2 — TVK MAHI (@MahilVijay) November 29, 2024

‘Sorgavaasal’ X Reviews Seem To Be Pretty Impressive

#Sorgavaasal really worked for me. One of those head scratchers where everyone is as bad (or evil) as the next guy. Can’t wait to rewatch and for all the dissections to begin. #Selvaraghavan was so good! https://t.co/pM0A0KV6AV — Vishal Menon (@Vishal1Menon) November 29, 2024

A Must Watch

The movie is produced by Swipe Right Studios in collaboration with Think Studios. In addition to the lead stars, Sorgavaasal also features Natarajan Subramaniam, Karunas, Samuel Abiola Robinson, Sharaf U Dheen, and Balaji Sakthivel in supporting roles. The movie follows the story of an ordinary man who ends up behind bars as he wages a war against the corrupt system. The post-theatrical rights for the film have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix.

