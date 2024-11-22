NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22: Ascendion, a global leader in AI-powered software engineering, announces the launch of its state-of-the-art AI Studio in Hyderabad, marking a strategic milestone in its expansion journey. Ascendion's second AI studio in India, is launching just a week after their Austin AI Studio underscoring the company's commitment to driving AI innovation and fostering real-world solutions.

The Hyderabad AI Studio is designed to bring Ascendion's "Engineering to the Power of AI" method to life for clients. The space offers an interactive environment for clients and engineers to collaborate on developing cutting-edge solutions that will enhance consumer and worker experiences across multiple sectors. Clients can witness firsthand how AI solutions can solve real-world challenges, deliver immediate ROI, and catalyze the next wave of innovation.

"Enterprise leaders are excited about the future of AI, but they need to see real-world results. Our new AI studio in Hyderabad is filled with expert talent and hands-on technology designed to excite, provoke, and generate applied AI solutions," said Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering Solutions at Ascendion. "Our new space will help us co-create the future of experience engineering with clients as they see how ideas can move from ideation to prototyping to implementation rapidly and effectively."

Ascendion's engineers are already advancing AI innovation for dozens of clients. AVA+ is the company's proprietary platform featuring AI agents tailored to the software development lifecycle, helping CIOs and CTOs reduce spend, enhance code quality, and mitigate risks. Recent success stories include:

* A logistics leader transforming a $33 billion unit by eliminating manual tasks, boosting data-driven decisions by 70%, and halving operational costs and time through advanced ML forecasting.

* A healthcare innovator achieving a 90% reduction in data migration costs and 75% faster deployment, saving over 5,000 hours annually.

* A sporting giant using automation to streamline processes for 54 million athlete records, increasing customer satisfaction by 15% and reducing costs by 50%.

* A Fortune 50 bank realizing a 50% productivity boost and a 40% reduction in data extraction efforts.

Ascendion is continuing to grow investment in locations across India to fulfil client demand for AI-powered innovation, and the company views Hyderabad as having a strategic location, vibrant technology ecosystem, AI-ready workforce, and local support.

"The future of business will be shaped by AI-powered software and human experiences. India Innovation is essential to bringing powerful new ideas to clients, and the Telangana leadership vision of an 'AI City' aligns with our strategy," said Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion. "Locating our newest AI Studio in Hyderabad is a fantastic step to strengthen our ability to bring Engineering to the Power of AI to more clients in line with our mission to positively impact lives with technology," he added.

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-powered software engineering services. With a focus on applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation, Ascendion accelerates innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey and operates across 30 locations globally. Ascendion is a leader in digital engineering services, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses.

For more information, please go to www.ascendion.com.

