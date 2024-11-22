Coldplay is all set to bring their Music of the Spheres 2025 World Tour to India, with highly anticipated shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. For those who haven’t managed to secure tickets yet, there’s still a golden opportunity to get in on the action! The Infinity Tickets offer one last chance for Coldplay fans to catch the British rock band’s electrifying performance in India. These special tickets for Coldplay’s 2025 concerts will go on sale today, November 22, exclusively on BookMyShow. Coldplay India Concert 2025: Know About 'Infinity Tickets' – Your Last Chance to Witness the British Rock Band Live in Mumbai!

Coldplay Infinity Tickets Details

The Infinity Tickets will go live at 12 PM (IST) today on BookMyShow. Priced at INR 2000, these tickets are designed to give fans a chance to attend the concerts, but with a twist – they must be purchased in pairs. With only a limited number of Infinity Tickets available, the sale is expected to sell out quickly. The tickets will be randomly allocated, and purchasers will not know their seat location until the day of the concert. Seats could be anywhere in the venue, ranging from the back row to floor seats or in the lower and upper levels, as described on Coldplays’ official website. Coldplay 2025 India Concert Ticket Controversy: Maharashtra Police’s Cyber Wing Asks BookMyShow to Take Action Against Black-Market Sales.

The Infinity Tickets will be available for pick-up at the box office on the day of the concert, with a valid photo ID matching the purchaser’s details. This gives concertgoers a unique experience, where the surprise of seat allocation adds to the thrill of the event. Coldplay’s Mumbai concert is scheduled for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, while Ahmedabad will host their shows on January 25 and 26, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

