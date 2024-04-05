PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: Ashwin Sheth Group (ASG), a prominent real estate developer in India, is delighted to announce an exclusive Gudi Padwa offer on select properties across Mumbai. Gudi Padwa, celebrated as the traditional New Year in Maharashtra, symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and auspiciousness. To mark this festive occasion, Ashwin Sheth Group extends its heartfelt wishes to all and introduces a limited-time offer valid from 6th April to 9th April 2024. This special offer presents an unparalleled opportunity for homebuyers to step into their dream homes with guaranteed savings of up to INR 11 lakhs; the offer is titled - Shagun ka Gyarah (11) Lakh.

Homebuyers can now rejoice as they explore the exquisite projects by the Ashwin Sheth Group, including Avante in Kanjurmarg, Montana in Mulund, Sheth Zuri in Thane, Sheth Vasant Lawns in Thane, Sheth Avalon in Thane and Edmont - Aurelia in Kandivali. These projects offer a diverse range of residential options, from spacious 2BHK apartments to luxurious 5BHK residences, catering to the needs of various homebuyers. Each of these projects embodies excellence in design, craftsmanship and lifestyle amenities, ensuring a fulfilling living experience for every resident.

Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ashwin Sheth Group expressed his enthusiasm about this exclusive Gudi Padwa offer, stating, "At Ashwin Sheth Group, our unwavering commitment lies in enriching the lives of our customers, transcending mere housing to provide them with pathways to a brighter tomorrow. As we immerse ourselves in the essence of Gudi Padwa, an auspicious day in Mumbai that marks the beginning of a new year, we extend a heartfelt invitation to homebuyers to join us on this transformative journey towards homeownership. Promising substantial savings and unparalleled value, we aspire to not just build homes but to cultivate dreams and foster enduring legacies."

This limited-time offer underscores Ashwin Sheth Group's commitment to delivering unparalleled benefits and experiences to its customers. By combining the essence of tradition with modernity, the company continues to redefine the real estate landscape in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and beyond.

In light of the thriving luxury segment within Mumbai's real estate market, where sales have notably surged, with a substantial rise in residential property registrations, there's no better time to delve into the exclusive Gudi Padwa offer. This opportunity presents a promising pathway to transform your homeownership aspirations into reality.

About Ashwin Sheth Group:

Ashwin Sheth Group, established in 1987, is a leading real estate developer in India and Dubai, known for its unique designs and contemporary thinking. With over 80+ luxury projects globally, including landmarks like Viviana Mall in Thane, Iris Bay in Dubai, BeauMonde in Prabhadevi and Montana in Mulund to a few, the group has partnered with leading consultants in architecture, design, engineering, and construction to create value for its customers. The brand has nestled over 25,000+ happy families into their dream homes and crafted over 38 million sq. Ft. of assets. Led by visionary leader Ashwin Sheth, the group has over three decades of experience in the business. Sheth was also bestowed with the 'Real Estate Professional of the Year' by Fortune Leadership award in 2023. The company is on an expansion spree and has received numerous industry accolades, including the 'Most Preferred Brand of 2023' and 'Developer of the Year 2023'.

