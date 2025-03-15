Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday thanked the states for success of the electronic industry, adding that it has become the second largest export item in the country.

Speaking in Chennai during the inauguration of Zetwerk Electronics, the Union IT and Electronics Minister said, "You will be very happy to know that Electronics has become the second largest export item in the country, overtaking many conventional industries which had developed export over decades. And just see within one decade, electronics has become the second largest and this was possible primarily because of a very clear thinking and which focused execution."

The Union Minister attributed this achievement to the cooperation from state govenments.

He said, "I thank all the state governments, including the government of Tamil Nadu, for all the support which has come in execution of Prime Minister Modi Ji's vision."

"It's always important to remember that one plus one should become 11 one, one plus one should not remain only two. That is the spirit with which we should work. And once we work with that spirit, then everything falls in place," the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister highlighted that the Union government has been increasing the railway budget for Tamil Nadu over the last 10 years which was very small during the UPA government

"Today, the budget is 6000 Crore plus for Tamil Nadu, and I'm very happy to share that. Our focus is so much on making sure that the work gets done," he added.

Going further he said, "I keep requesting that please make the entire group, whether it is in electronics, whether it is in telecom, whether it is in railways, whether it is in any sector which is good for the people, keep those things above politics and make sure that our people get what they really, really need today, and in that the state and the center have to work together."

Speaking during the event, TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce in the Government of Tamil Nadu added, "You can just close your eyes, put your fingers on the map of Tamil Nadu, and you can, you can have an have an amazing institution there. You'll have the best of infrastructure. You'll have the best of hospital care, you'll have the best of education, and you have the best of talent. So putting up an industry in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is today exporting 36 per cent of India's electronics. 41 per cent of all the women in organized sector, in factories in India are from this one state called Tamil Nadu." (ANI)

