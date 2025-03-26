BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 26: Aurawoo is a global leader in online blue-collar skills training and certification, proudly announces a significant achievement: over 90,000 blue-collar workers have been successfully trained and certified through its flagship program--the Aurawoo Blue Collar Training and Certification Program (ABCTCP)--in the last five years.

Aurawoo a brand under Aurawoo International Private Limited has empowered blue-collar workers across 10 industries, including Construction, Equipment Operations, Agriculture, Hospitality, Aviation, Manufacturing, Logistic and Tourism. Aurawoo Blue Collar Training and Certification Program (ABCTCP) has helped blue-collar workers secure employment in over 28 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Germany, UK, USA, and Australia.

"At Aurawoo, we believe skilled hands build strong nations," said Priyank Shrivastava, Director of Aurawoo. "Our commitment is not only to train but to transform lives by connecting skilled workers with meaningful, global job opportunities."

The program offers a comprehensive and globally relevant training experience, featuring over 200,000 hours of specialized curriculum content designed to build deep expertise across various domains. Delivered by a dedicated team of more than 900 certified trainers, the instruction ensures a high level of quality and consistency. The curriculum is meticulously aligned with certification standards from Europe, the UAE, and the US, making it internationally recognized and industry-compliant. A key feature of the program is its use of real-world, simulation-based online training that immerses learners in practical scenarios involving regulations, safety measures, and operational protocols--bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-life application. These simulations help learners develop critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and decision-making skills under realistic conditions. With a strong focus on employability, the program is tailored to meet current market demands and employer expectations, resulting in a remarkable 95% job placement success rate for its graduates. This high placement rate reflects the program's commitment to not only equipping learners with technical know-how but also preparing them for immediate integration into the workforce. Overall, the program stands out for its scale, instructional quality, real-world relevance, and proven impact on career outcomes. Aurawoo's efforts are further amplified by a network of 400+ premier hiring partners, offering access to 90,000+ verified job opportunities globally.

Aurawoo is dedicated to bridging the skills gap through quality training, international certification, and global job placements. With a mission to uplift and empower, Aurawoo continues to transform lives through skills that matter.

