VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has launched the Axis Max Life BSE 500 Value 50 Index Pension Fund , a passively managed equity-oriented fund. Available through the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan (A Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Pension Plan) (UIN: 104L075V08), the Fund is aimed at value-conscious customers looking to build a robust retirement corpus by tapping into the BSE 500 universe. The Index Fund will be available at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of Rs. 10 per unit during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period from January 16, 2026, to February 3, 2026.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Live Streaming Online, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Watch TV Telecast of UPW-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match.

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President and Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "With the launch of the BSE 500 Value 50 Index Pension Fund, we are empowering customers to move beyond traditional savings toward stocks with attractive valuations. By blending value theme with structured retirement planning, this fund offers to help customers weather through market cycles and build a dependable retirement corpus."

This Index Pension Fund mirrors the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index, which filters stocks through strict liquidity mandates, requiring a top-450 ranking by annualized trade value and a 20% average daily turnover ratio. The strategy then selects 50 stocks with the highest 'value scores' based on three fundamental metrics: Book-to-Price, Earnings-to-Price, and Sales-to-Price ratios. Reconstituted quarterly to align with market dynamics, this strategy maintains a minimum 80% equity exposure. This ensures a transparent, disciplined approach to capturing value-led growth and long-term capital appreciation.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Fame Nikki Tamboli Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital With Bandaged Eye, Reveals She Underwent Treatment for Eye Cyst (Watch Video).

The Index Fund is well-balanced across India's strongest industries, led by major investments in the Financial and Energy sectors, alongside allocations to Commodities and Consumer Discretionary. This inherent diversification acts as a strategic hedge against concentration risk; by spreading investments across different industries, the fund is protected from a downturn in any single area, thus providing a more stable path toward one's retirement goals.

As India's retirement landscape evolves, this Index Fund stands as a pivotal solution for individuals seeking to diversify their portfolios with high-growth, market-linked instruments. By combining the historical outperformance of the value factor with the structural security of a life insurance-backed pension plan, Axis Max Life, reaffirms its commitment to provide financial tools that help the customers achieve a financially independent retirement.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104

Company Information Number - U74899PB2000PLC045626

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)