Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Limited cautions its customers and the public at large to stay vigilant against online loan frauds and other types of frauds on the electronic platform during this festive season. As a part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the company issued an advisory to its customers over email and on their social media platforms, urging them to stay alert of the growing incidences of cyber frauds and how to stay safe online.

With the festive season around, consumers are more prone to availing instant loans, shopping online, seeking various discounts and cashback offers which make them vulnerable to fall into the trap of cyber frauds. So, it's critical that consumers remain alert and informed about frauds such as (including, but not limited to) fake ads on social media, website impersonation, identity theft, fake job offers, vishing, phishing, sim swapping, UPI frauds, fake loan approval letters, 'too good to be true loan offers', suspicious phone calls, phone calls by impersonators claiming to be representatives of Bajaj Finance Ltd., suspicious links received on SMS or on various messenger platforms etc. ("frauds on electronic platform").

The awareness advisory is a part of the continuous efforts of the company towards educating customers about frauds on electronic platform, the modus operandi of fraudsters who target unsuspecting users to carry out loan frauds and cyber security scams and the necessary safety measures to follow to avoid getting duped.

Cyber Safety Tips for Festive Season

Do's

* Always verify Bajaj Finance loan offers at www.bajajfinserv.in or from any of the nearest branch offices

* Always check for the verified blue tick mark on our social media handles before engaging

* Bookmark our support page www.bajajfinserv.in/reach-us/ in your browser's address bar

* Always be careful while speaking with unknown callers offering instant loans and urging you to share your details over Phone/SMS/Email

* Change passwords at regular intervals and use a strong combination of alpha numeric and symbolic characters

* Install an effective antivirus software on your devices

* Always access secured websites starting with 'https'

* Always uninstall remote access apps that are no longer needed

* Enable two-factor authentication on all platforms and for mobile banking applications

* Keep your contact details updated to receive timely transaction alerts

* Report about any cyber-crime incidents on 155260 established by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (cybercrime.gov.in/Webform/Helpline.aspx)

Don'ts

* Never pay any advance money as Processing Fee/GST or TDS Fee/Refundable Fee for availing loans from Bajaj Finance Limited or any of its subsidiaries

* Never share confidential information over phone with anyone, even if they claim to represent Bajaj Finance Ltd.,

* Never rely on search engines to locate us as those may mislead you to fake websites of Bajaj Finance Ltd.,

* Never click on any links to receive payments and avoid saving your card details on any app or on your device

* Never share your mobile number, OTP, address, D.O.B, EMI Card details, PAN/Aadhaar number or copies of cheque book with strangers or on online and social media platforms

* Never open or respond to emails from unknown sources carrying suspicious attachments

* Never click on suspicious web links received via SMS from unknown sources as that may lead you to downloading remote control apps like 'Any Desk' which will take control of your mobile device to carry out transactions

* Never engage with scam callers urging you to download unsolicited third-party apps or asking for access to change your device settings

* Never act upon a call received from a mobile number without checking with the Bajaj Finance Customer Support team (www.bajajfinserv.in/insights/bajaj-finserv-customer-care)

To know more on how to stay safe while transacting online, read our blogs and cautionary message:

* Cautionary Note: www.bajajfinserv.in/cautionary-notice-new.pdf

* Customer Awareness Blog: www.bajajfinserv.in/insights/fraud-awareness

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit www.bajajfinserv.in

