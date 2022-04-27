Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore Watch Company, an Indian luxury watch brand has launched a limited edition watch collection celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indian Air Force operations in the Liberation of Bangladesh.

"We're making luxury watches in India with each collection having a backstory from India. We launched the MACH 1 collection in 2019 to celebrate fifty years of the MiG 21 Type 77 fighter-jet. In 2022, we are updating this collection with a new limited production line of watches," said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-founder of the brand.

"Many Swiss watch brands have produced pilot-styled watches in the past but there has never been a high-quality watch that celebrates the Indian Air Force. Our MACH 1 collection will be the first to do so," Mercy Amalraj, Co-founder of the brand said.

Bangalore Watch Company was founded in 2018. After their debut with a dress watch inspired by HMT, the brand followed-up with Cover Drive - a sports watch inspired by Cricket, and Apogee - a Titanium watch collection that celebrates the achievements of ISRO.

Speaking of the MACH 1 launch, Nirupesh Joshi mentioned, "The MiG 21 Type 77 is Indian Air Force's first supersonic fighter-plane. It played a crucial role in the IAF operations of 1971 so it was appropriate to carry a design language inspired by this fighter-jet. The MACH 1 collection was designed and assembled in Bengaluru with components imported from some of the best manufacturers around the world."

"Our customers are young executives and business owners, the MACH 1 collection is an addition to their collection, and an incredible backstory that we're all proud of. These are very unique watches that become excellent conversation pieces," says Mercy Amalraj.

The new collection consists of five models with prices starting INR 63,000. All watches are produced in small batches, and powered by a Swiss Automatic movement. The watches can be purchased online via the brand website www.bangalorewatchco.in for shipping worldwide.

Bangalore Watch Company produces world-class, affordable luxury wristwatches from India. Each collection, produced in limited numbers, tells stories inspired by 21st century India. Founded in India's watchmaking ground-zero, Bengaluru couple Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj left behind their tech-consulting careers overseas. They returned to India to start Bangalore Watch Company. With a debut in 2018, the brand has built an enthusiastic following around the world, with patrons in over 35 countries.

