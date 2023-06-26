PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, announced the launch of two innovative customer service initiatives to enhance the overall experience for customers and prospective customers. The Bank has introduced a Live Video Calling service - bob Video Chat and a Live Web Chat facility - bob Live Chat on its website, providing two more avenues for people to effortlessly get in touch with the Bank and seamlessly address their banking queries. In addition, the Bank has also launched an easy-to-remember, single 8-digit toll-free number - 1800 5700 - with 24x7x365 customer support, which is available in 11 languages. Bank of Baroda is the first PSU bank to offer live video chat and live web chat services to its customers.

bob Live Chat facility can be availed through the Bank's website - www.bankofbaroda.in. ADI is the Bank's virtual assistant/chatbot and, when chatting with ADI, customers will be given the option to initiate a live chat with a customer service executive to resolve their queries.

bob Video Chat facility is available on the home page of the Bank's website as well as at the Bank's Digital Banking Units (DBUs) across the country where people can interact with the Customer Contact Centre executive through video. The video chat facility allows customers to schedule the calls at their convenience either by connecting to an executive immediately (depending on availability) or scheduling a call as per their convenience during the week.

The newly launched 8-digit toll-free number is easy to remember and is available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi and Bengali.

Dinesh Pant, Chief General Manager - Operations, Bank of Baroda said, "The purpose of launching bob Live Chat and bob Video Chat is to elevate customer experience. The new interactive services will allow our customers to reach out to a customer service executive easily to answer their banking queries. The facility will help customers to get information on a number of products and services through the live chat interface at their convenience thereby enhancing customer experience as well as improving the efficiency of the Bank's branch network."

bob Video Chat and bob Live Chat is available during business hours (10:00AM to 6:00PM) and customers can get all their non-financial queries answered through these modes.

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of over 150 million through over 46,000 touchpoints spread across 17 countries in five continents. Through Its state-of-the-art digital banking platforms, it provides all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The Bank's bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing, and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. The Bank's vision matches its diverse clientele base and instills a sense of trust and security. It is moving well in that direction and bob World is a testimony of its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.

