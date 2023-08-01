BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: BEAUTY&YOU, an initiative by The Estée Lauder Companies’ New Incubation Ventures, recently announced the second edition that aims to discover, spotlight and propel the next generation of Indian beauty brands and creators. This first-of-its-kind, non-equity grant program is open for applications on https://www.beautyandyouawards.com/ and has revealed a roster of expert-led masterclasses that will offer rich and invaluable mentorship opportunities to this year's cohort of applicants. Shana Randhava, Senior Vice President, New Incubation Ventures, ELC says “We launched BEAUTY&YOU in 2022 as a platform to give back to the Indian beauty community and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. The objective is to be a leading voice in fueling and amplifying entrepreneurship by presenting educational, networking and distribution opportunities to founders to support their growth and ambition. This year, BEAUTY&YOU continues its endeavor to empower the beauty entrepreneur ecosystem in India with a series of masterclasses with founders and creators that are sure to offer an unmissable opportunity to learn from the experiences of these industry experts.” Due to the overwhelming response, the application deadline has been extended till 19th August, 2023. The deadline extension aims at accommodating potential applicants who may have faced challenges or unforeseen circumstances during the initial application period and give every applicant the opportunity to showcase their skills and passion. Applicants and the wider beauty community have access to a series of masterclasses conducted by successful experts, iconic founders and creators from the global beauty and creative industries, based on the fundamentals of building a beauty business - https://beautyandyouawards.com/master-class

Some of this year’s experts for masterclasses include -

- Masaba Gupta - Entrepreneur, Designer, Actor and Founder, LoveChild by Masaba & House of Masaba

- Pritika Swarup - Founder, Prakti Beauty

- Shamika Haldipurkar - Founder, D'you

- Dr Harshna Bijlani - Celebrity skin expert and Medical Head at the AgeLess clinic

- Dr Jaishree Sharad - Cosmetic Dermatologist, Skinfiniti, Author

- Meghna Apparao - Director, Meta

- Hariharan Premkumar - Managing Director and Head of India at DSG Consumer Partners

- Rosemin Madhavji - Media Presenter/ Brand Ambassador and Founder of RR&Co.

- Kshitij Kankaria - Editor, Dirty Magazine & Creative Director, Soak

- Rahul Shah - Founder, Yaan Man, Community winner of BNY 2022

- Raghava KK - Storyteller, Artist

Judges for BEAUTY&YOU 2023

A panel of eminent entrepreneurs, industry experts and thought leaders from the world of beauty, fashion, media and technology will support, guide and lead BEAUTY&YOU applicants through the course. As custodians of successful homegrown Indian brands these judges have earned tremendous global appeal and will be amongst the industry experts who will commit their time and expertise to the program. This panel of judges will bring their unique market expertise and experiences to this year's judging and screening process.

- Shana Randhava - Senior Vice President, New Incubation Ventures, The Estée Lauder Companies

- Anchit Nayar - Executive Director & CEO, NYKAA Beauty

- Katrina Kaif - Actor & Co-Founder, Kay Beauty

- Bhumi Pednekar - Actor, Investor & United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

- Gaurav Gupta - Couturier, Artist and Designer

- Sanjay Garg - Textile Designer and Founder, Raw Mango

- Anaita Shroff Adajania - Stylist, Creative Director & Founder, Style Cell

- Samrath Bedi - Executive Director, Forest Essentials

- Diipa Büller-Khosla - Founder, indē Wild

- Masaba Gupta - Entrepreneur, Designer, Actor and Founder, LoveChild by Masaba & House of Masaba

- Nicola Kilner - Co-Founder and CEO, DECIEM

- Deepica Mutyala - Founder, Live Tinted

- Rosemin Madhavji - Media Presenter/ Brand Ambassador and Founder of RR&Co.

- Anita Chhiba - Founder, Diet Paratha

- Prachi Pawar - Vice President, Peak XV Partners

- Hariharan Premkumar - Managing Director and Head of India at DSG Consumer Partners

- Jigar Shah - Venture Capitalist & Co-founder, 82°E

- Rohan Vaziralli - General Manager, The Estée Lauder Companies

- Jaffrey Zaman - Managing Director, Intercos India

​Expert Panel of ELC Research & Development Advisors

- Carl Haney - Executive Vice President, Research, Product and Innovation Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

- Prudvi Kaka - Chief Scientific Officer, DECIEM

- Dr Bhushan Hardas - Senior Vice President, Advanced Technologies, The Estée Lauder Companies

- Sumit Bhasin - Senior Vice President, Global Fragrance Innovation, Product Development & R&D, The Estée Lauder Companies

- Sam Cheow - Chief Global Trends & Makeup Innovation Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

- Susan Akkad - Senior Vice President, Local & Cultural Innovation, The Estée Lauder Companies

- Christine Hall - Vice President, Research & Development, The Estée Lauder Companies

- Jamie Ginott - Senior Vice President, External Innovation & Strategic Partnerships, The Estée Lauder Companies

​BEAUTY&YOU provides award recipients with financial support (prize pool up to 4 Crore or $500,000), distribution access, mentorship and access to research and innovation resources. The BEAUTY&YOU 2023 program empowers winners via masterclasses which are an insider’s view of what it takes to build iconic beauty brands from leading global experts from the fields of Beauty, Fashion and Retail.

Applications for BEAUTY&YOU can be made on https://beautyandyouawards.com/application-criteria

Winners will be announced on November 2nd, 2023.

