HT Syndication

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30: India's advertising and media ecosystem today welcomes BeOndHub Studios, a new-age creative powerhouse with a footprint in Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Positioned as the one of its kind AI-native creative studio in India, BeOndHub is designed as a collaborative hub for advertisers, agencies, media planners, and entertainment companies who want smarter stories at faster speeds without losing the craft or control.

Also Read | ’25 Lakh Ka Cheque Bounce Ho Gaya’ Pakistan’s 2009 T20 WC-Winning Star Saeed Ajmal Makes Shocking Allegation, Old Interview Goes Viral Again (Watch Video).

BeOndHub was born out of a simple belief, explains Vipin Unni, Founding Partner and Chief Enabling Officer (CEO): "Strategy, technology and storytelling should not live in silos but thrive together. Each of us came in with decades of experience across production, marketing, digital and tech-innovation, but the real magic happens when these worlds collide. This isn't just a studio; it's a playground for bold ideas, where brands go beOnd the ordinary."

The studio combines traditional production muscle with cutting-edge AI capabilities, delivering everything from campaign films and micro-dramas to OTT-ready episodic IP, virtual influencers, and AI-generated content. As Ajay Kurian, Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer, puts it: "At BeOndHub, extraordinary isn't the destination--it's the starting point. Whether crafting traditional ad films or pushing boundaries with AI-powered narratives, we're equipped to bring any vision to life"

Also Read | VerSe Innovation Achieves 88% Revenue Growth, Expected To Achieve Group-Level Profitability in H2 of FY2026.

For Anup Puthan, Founding Partner and Chief Creative Officer, storytelling remains the anchor: "Every brand today is drowning in data but starving for good stories. BeOndHub wants to flip that. Think ad films, micro-dramas, AI-generated avatars, OTT-ready franchises--all built at breakneck speed, without losing the heart that makes people care."

The studio's tech-driven strategy arm is led by Dr. Venke Sharma, Founding Partner and Strategic Advisor, who notes: "My vision is to be a catalyst in unleashing human creativity with the power of AI. What once took weeks can now happen in a jiffy, within a few clicks. AI, to me, is the perfect tool to augment creativity, not replace it."

Ensuring that the AI-driven outputs look and feel authentic is Jiju John, Creative Director, who adds: "For me, BeOndHub is about using technology to connect with the human mind in ways never possible before. Our strength lies in blending AI-driven innovation with traditional craft of storytelling to create communication that feels real, relevant, and deeply human"

What sets BeOndHub apart is its ability to scale creativity without diluting originality. With agile pods delivering campaigns 30-50% faster, proprietary models tuned for Indian languages and cultural nuance, and an IP-first approach where clients retain full ownership of assets, BeOndHub positions itself as the go-to partner for agencies, brands, and platforms looking to push boundaries. The studio has onboarded some of the Top regional clients in South including Telangana's largest Fashion Mall (CMR group), one of the Regional OTT (aha), few F&B chain, (VivahaBhojanambu), few Start Ups in FMCG category and some GCC clients.

Rooted in India's lived textures yet global in its outlook, BeOndHub is poised to become the creative partner of choice for marketers who want sharper narratives, faster turnarounds, and smarter use of technology. Or, as the team sums it up: smarter stories, faster speed and brands fully in control.

About BeOndHub Studios

BeOndHub Studios is first of its kind AI-native creative powerhouse, blending traditional craft with AI-driven innovation to deliver smarter stories at faster speeds. With studios across Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, BeOndHub partners with brands, agencies, and media platforms to create campaigns and IPs that are relevant, scalable and culturally resonant.

Brief us to express@beondhub.com

For media inquiries, interviews, or demos:

Twinkle Gurnani

+91 82477 94175

twinkle@beondhub.com

www.beondhub.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)