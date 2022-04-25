New Delhi [India] April 25 (ANI/Mediawire): Poised for renewed beginnings at an aesthetically designed and renovated space at the DLF Cybercity premises in Hyderabad, Berkadia India is excited to begin a fresh chapter.

The Berkadia Services India Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, footprint has a growing employee strength of 1100 plus professionals with approximately 400 employees already returning to work from the office in a phased manner. Berkadia is a wholly owned joint venture between Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group and is a leader in the commercial real estate industry, offering a robust suite of services to multifamily and commercial property clients in the US.

As mixed generations enter the workplace, Berkadia reimagined what the future looks like and created a workspace that maximizes collaboration and teamwork. The facility is spread across two floors with open ergonomically designed workstations to facilitate the right balance between privacy and openness, while keeping in mind the need for physical distancing norms.

Sudipto Mukherjee, Country Head and Site Director, Berkadia India said, "The renovation, refurbishment and expansion of the Hyderabad office has been an arduous project we set out to accomplish during the pandemic. We hope that this will give us a competitive advantage to tap into the incredible talent pool that the city offers.' We now have an office spread across 139,000 square feet, which is a strong testament of our commitment to continue to meet our clients' needs while ensuring a world-class work environment for our employees."

Justin Wheeler, CEO, Berkadia said, "The renovated Berkadia Hyderabad office is an energizing place for collaboration and developing relationships. Each decision made regarding the design of the site prioritized the needs of our employees as we evolve into the future. I look forward to visiting Hyderabad and spending time with my favorite Berkadians!"

The facility offers multiple diverse workspaces, including spacious break rooms, recreational rooms, ideation and collaboration hubs that bring the Berkadia brand to life. There are approximately 55 plus meeting and conference rooms named Success, Shine, Empathy, Praise, etc. to accentuate a spirit of positivity and hope. The office is crafted to allow for natural sunlight to flow in, making it vibrant and appealing with attractive graphics in meeting rooms that tout Berkadia's values and culture.

Mark McCool, President, Berkadia Commercial Real Estate Services shares, "Here at Berkadia, we celebrate our values and one of them is that people matter. The investment in this space is a testament to the value our India colleagues bring to Berkadia and our commitment to be here for the long run."

The site has a state-of-the-art infrastructure to inspire innovation and better collaboration. There are expandable training rooms with high-definition AV products, open scrum rooms, wellness rooms, welcoming comfortable reception with adjoining visitor meeting rooms and an expansive cafeteria. Berkadia's India DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) imprint ensured provisions of lactation rooms for new mothers and have even installed eco-friendly nature themed tiles with tactile changes at intersections, that serve as good orientation cues for employees with low vision.

Berkadia is an equal opportunity employment provider with a strong commitment to DEIB initiatives, competitive pay, and people-friendly work culture. The investment in the new facilities embodies the Berkadia values: integrity is everything; we take the long view; people matter; we stand for excellence; we love our jobs and we innovate. Together, we are building the company that will come to lead our industry.

