New Delhi [India], September 15: Headphones have become smarter, more immersive, and more comfortable than ever. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a remote worker, a fitness fanatic, or someone who simply seeks peace in a noisy world, there's a perfect pair of headphones waiting for you.

As part of the Mega Value Days, from 9th to 18th September, Bajaj Finserv is offering customers the chance to purchase the latest and most advanced headphones through exclusive deals and Easy EMI plans. This limited-time event makes premium audio gear more accessible, with no compromises on quality and no strain on your wallet.

Top Headphone Picks Of 2025Explore some of the best headphones of 2025 and what makes them stand out:

1. Marshall Major IV

Price: Rs. 14,999

The Marshall Major IV delivers iconic sound and rugged style, built for long listening sessions. With its durable design and exceptional battery life, it's perfect for users seeking both freedom and performance without the hassle of frequent charging.

- Design: On-ear; foldable earcups with soft cushions and classic Marshall aesthetic

- Features: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm wired option, quick charging, wireless charging

- Battery Life: Up to 80 hours; 15 minutes of charging provides up to 15 hours of play

- Connectivity: Bluetooth, wired

2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Price: Rs. 29,999

Known for comfort and clarity, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is engineered for all-day wear. Its advanced noise-cancelling technology ensures an uninterrupted audio experience, wherever you go.

- Design: Over-ear with plush ear cushions

- Features: Advanced Active Noise Cancellation

- Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

- Connectivity: Bluetooth, wired

3. Sony WH-1000XM6

Price: Rs. 34,990

The Sony WH-1000XM6 continues Sony's legacy of delivering industry-leading noise cancellation and a rich, balanced sound profile. Ideal for work, travel, or relaxation, these headphones combine performance and comfort.

- Design: Over-ear with plush earcups

- Features: Industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation

- Sound: Balanced, high-fidelity audio

- Battery Life: Up to 30 hours

- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

4. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Price: Rs. 39,990

For audiophiles, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless offers an incredibly detailed and immersive audio experience. With sleek styling and a robust battery, it's a great choice for long listening sessions.

- Design: Over-ear with a premium finish

- Sound: High-resolution, detailed audio

- Battery Life: Up to 60 hours

- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Disclaimer: Specifications, prices, and availability may vary by location. For the most accurate and updated information, please visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

