Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tiruchirappalli unit is fully geared up to contribute to the nation's ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with a strong focus on energy security, infrastructure development, technological capability, self-reliance, and sustainable growth, said S Prabhakar, Executive Director, BHEL Tiruchirappalli Complex.

The ED was addressing employees at the Republic Day celebrations held at Law ah a RL Nehru Stadium, Kailasapuram Township, on Monday.

Also Read | Tina Dabi Republic Day Video: Viral Clip Shows Barmer Collector and IAS Officer Saluting the Camera Instead of National Flag During Republic Day Celebrations.

Prabhakar said that the Tiruchirappalli unit is once again poised to assume a leadership role among all BHEL units by stepping up its contribution to national development through the execution of a record number of thermal power projects for public and private utilities across the country.

While noting that a strong order book is a matter of pride, he pointed out that the real challenge lies in adhering to stipulated delivery schedules and converting inherent potential into enhanced performance by improving revenue and profitability.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 11 Jawans Injured As Maoists Trigger Multiple IED Blasts on Karregutta Hills Near Bijapur-Telangana Border in Bastar.

Emphasising efficiency across all functions, Prabhakar underlined the importance of cost optimisation, quality excellence, reduced cycle time, elimination of rework, control of overheads, and timely billing and cash collection. He also stressed the urgent need for digitalisation, data-driven decision-making, and adoption of advanced manufacturing practices to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven global environment.

Expressing confidence in achieving greater heights through teamwork and excellence in execution, he urged employees to work with renewed vigour to complete ongoing projects within the stipulated timelines.

Congratulating employees who received BHEL Excel Awards, as well as winners of Quality Circle Conventions and various sports events, he encouraged others to actively participate in state, national, and international competitions to discover and showcase their talents.

Reiterating the organisation's commitment to environmental conservation, Prabhakar said the BHEL Tiruchirappalli unit has been making sustained efforts to enhance green cover within its premises through large-scale plantation drives.

Earlier, Prabhakar unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at a ceremonial march past by BHEL Security and Fire Service personnel, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps, and Campus School students. During the celebrations, he also awarded 128 Gold medals and 140 Silver medals to employees for their outstanding contributions during the year 2025.

A colourful cultural pageantry was presented by students of Boiler Plant Nursery and Primary School, Boiler Plant Middle School, Boiler Plant Tamil Medium Middle School, and BHEL Matriculation Higher Secondary School, adding vibrancy to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, at a function held at Arivalayam, BHEL's Special School and Rehabilitation Centre for the differently-abled, Anuradha Prabhakar, First Lady of BHEL Tiruchirappalli Complex and Patron of Arivalayam, unfurled the National Flag and distributed sweets to the students. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)