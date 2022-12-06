Sukesh Jain, CEO of BI WORLDWIDE India attributed the award to company's innovative solutions and data-driven methodologies inspired by applied behavioural economics

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): BI WORLDWIDE, a global leader and India's foremost in delivering measurable tech-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions inspired by applied behavioural science, has once again emerged victorious at the recently concluded Dragons of Asia Awards, 2022 held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The prestigious Dragons of Asia annual awards plays a pivotal role in recognising the best marketing communication campaigns across various sectors in the APAC region.Some of the top marketing and communications agencies and their campaigns for leading businesses in the APAC region, are recipients of these awards.

In previous editions of these awards, BI WORLDWIDE India has bagged laurels across several sectors and categories for its stellar campaigns for clients such as Dalmia, TATA Motors, Bosch and Meritor. This year, maintaining its winning streak, BI WORLDWIDE India has won the coveted Black Dragon award in the category'Best Business to Business or Trade Marketing Campaign of 2022', for its campaign "Shell Advantage Rewards or ShARe Program" for Shell Lubricants India.

BI WORLDWIDE runs a pan India app-based loyalty for Shell, for its mechanics to incentive them to purchase Shell Products, which in turn increases tertiary sales for Shell. BI WORLDWIDE India leveraged its unique capabilities indata analytics and behavioural economics principles to drive higher levels of engagement in Shell's loyalty program, resulting in higher ROI. By implementing a multi-pronged communications strategy and expanding the scope of rewards from merely cash-based incentives to non-cashand experienced based rewards, BI WORLDWIDE India helped Shell achieve increased adoption of and traction on its app-based loyalty platform, and consequently a definitive boost in sales numbers and channel partner engagement.

Commenting on this momentous win, Sukesh Jain, CEO of BI WORLDWIDE India, said, "It's fantastic to be recognised for our innovative solutions! BI WORLDWIDE India's data-driven methodologies inspired by applied behavioural economics consistently deliver meaningful and measurable results for our clients, by increasing loyalty, engagement, and brand advocacy. This award has further strengthened our position as domain experts in conceptualising and implementing successful channel loyalty programs, and we look forward to growing with our clients and picking up more accolades in the future".

"We are pleased to be working with BI WORLDWIDE India and delighted to learn that the Shell Advantage Rewards Program campaign has bagged the Black Dragon. ShARe program has enabled us to engage more effectively with our mechanics community, which has resulted in positive business outcomes both in terms of sales and engagement. We are keen to explore morestrategies with BI WORLDWIDE India to increase our market share and partner engagement intimes to come", said Amit Ghugre, Chief Marketing Officer- Shell Lubricants India.

BI WORLDWIDEIndia is associated with multiple leading global brands across sectors, to effectively manage their channel loyalty programs for various channel partner profiles, including dealers, distributors, retailers,and influencers, resulting in higher engagement levels and huge returns on investment for their clients.

BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader and India's foremost in providing technology-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions to its clients for creating and sustaining engagement with their employees, channel partners, and customers. The company provides solutions and services in Employee Engagement, Sales and Channel Effectiveness, and Customer Engagement.

BI WORLDWIDE is a leading solutions provider in India catering to the top MNCs with a focus on these specific areas:

1. Employee Engagement and Motivation: Employee Rewards and Recognition, Service Anniversary Awards, Referral Programs, Wellness Programs, and Safety Programs

2. Sales and Channel Effectiveness: Sales Incentives, Distributor/Reseller Reward Programs, Reward Fulfilment, Communications, and Analytics

3. Loyalty Marketing: Loyalty Marketing Program, Interactive Promotions, Branded Merchandise, and Privileges Program

4. Coalition Marketing: Coalitions of multiple brands in one loyalty program to increase engagement and retention

5. Learning Solutions: Learning Management Solutions, Learning Experience Platforms, Learning Content Authoring, Learning Content Management

6. Rewards & Experiences Marketplace: Merchandise, Experiences, DIY Travel, Brand Merchandise, Participant Experience Centre, End to End Fulfilment.

For more information: www.biworldwide.co.in

