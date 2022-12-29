New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/ATK): The cryptocurrency market is filled with people constantly looking for opportunities to make money. And these opportunities are often presented as specific pointers and patterns that most people often miss. As such, being early is the ultimate rule to making a profit in the market but people always have to cope with missing an opportunity or getting in late. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Polygon (MATIC) are two gems in the cryptocurrency that many people might be missing out on the opportunity they present. Both cryptocurrencies have a decent trend that could mean profit for those early enough to grab it.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is presently on presale but what's exciting about the meme coin is that it's the most promising token in the market. Big Eyes started building up hype after it raised USD 1 million in its first presale week. The momentum has built up since then, and it has raised over USD 11 million today on about seven presale rounds.

The trajectory it has built in the market makes Polygon promising for the future. Also, the network has continued to secure partnerships recently with web2 companies, and it's looking very promising for the landscape as a whole. The network has been in the news recently for partnering with Reddit, Meta, some financial institutions, Starbucks, etc. Starbucks also launched a beta test of its highly anticipated Odyssey, which is supposed to reward customers with NFTs and some gamified elements.

Polygon (MATIC): Upscaling Ethereum

Polygon (MATIC) is an Ethereum sidechain that was created to help Ethereum and other EVM blockchains run effectively. The layer-2 solution has been a top alternative for better scalability over the years. Its high efficiency is highly sought after across DeFi and the NFT landscape. The network is popular for its zero-gas fee on the NFT landscape, and it explains why companies like Reddit, Meta, Starbucks, and several others have preferred it as the network to launch their various NFT collections.

The crypto landscape has always believed that massive adoption will be driven by web2 companies, and Polygon brings the landscape closer to that reality. Starbucks started its rewards program and has opened up a web3 extension on Polygon for its waitlist members, including loyal customers and staff of the company. The Odyssey allows them to engage in interactive "Journeys" that earn them "Journey Stamps," which are Polygon NFTs. These Odyssey points are purported to earn owners access to new experiences and benefits in the future, including virtual espresso martini-making classes, excursions to Starbucks facilities, and exclusive events.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): DeFi Meme Coin Trending Upwards

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that has built massive hype over the last several months. The new meme coin project has been on presale for some months and has continued to soar and test new limits. Having raised USD 11 million on presale, it's looking to close stage 7 presale at a USD 13 million target. The project fits the narrative of the present market, and early investors hope it becomes the next meme coin with massive hype because all market patterns point to it.

Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are already too big for the massive pumps the market always looks forward to. Both meme coins can, at best, do a x10 when meme coins are infamous for returning investments in thousand folds. Despite the bearish conditions, Big Eyes has been a delight to watch on presale.

Also, Big Eyes aims to be a DeFi token that will introduce new features to the market and help create wealth for its holders. Its other utilities cut across NFTs, gaming, metaverse, and as the market trend dictates. The project aims to create a self-propagating ecosystem that can always give back to its holders regardless of market conditions. The Big Eyes presale is selling fast, and by clicking the button below and using the exclusive code BIGG6479 you can receive BIG bonuses and discounts!

