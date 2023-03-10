New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/ATK): Introducing the hottest new coins and trends in the crypto world! Get ready to dive into Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a community token with a mission to save the planet, including its furry mascots! MANA, on the other hand, bleeds in the virtual world as the bearish trend persists, while Ripple (XRP) faces a battle with the SEC. As crypto enthusiasts, we are here to keep you up-to-date with the latest developments in the industry.

Big Eyes Coin - Planet of Wealth

Get your Vault pin and win a free loot box - Big Eyes Presale offer:

Big Eyes Coin enters the crypto scene in late 2022 with a cat mascot and inspiring cat memes. Over a few months, the cat went on to bigger things--it achieved a massive presale and ran up to stage 12 raising 31 Million.

Big Eyes is a community token based on the Ethereum chain, phew less carbon, right? But there's always more with BIG. The coin's eco-friendly initiatives begin with the POS framework but reach out to the ocean. After all, the cat's gotta eat, they say. 5 per cent of the 200,000,000,000 BIG tokens are dedicated to helping the oceans.

However, BIG recently introduced "Loot Boxes." Cute little boxes that hold BIG money. Investors can participate by buying a Saver tin box priced at USD 100 or go big and buy an Excali-Paw Chest and win USD 1 Million worth of BIG.

There's always more at Big Eyes Coin. You stand to lose nothing but win BIG. (You'll always receive coins either worth equal or more for the money you invest -never less)

Furthermore, these loot boxes can now be opened with a vault key. Imagine winning loot boxes worth money for free. Big Eyes Coin let that dream happen. Scroll into the BIG website, buy a loot box worth more than 100 dollars, and Enter the magic pin - 819, and Voila! - A free loot box.

MANA Bleeds at USD 0.6056

A virtual reality platform called Decentraland (MANA) lets people explore virtual worlds. On this platform, houses and virtual land can be purchased using the Decentraland (MANA) token.

Also, Yoga (a US-based Lifestyle brand) will shortly release a new fashion line for Decentraland (MANA), according to a recent announcement. All Decentraland (MANA) users will be able to get this attire and put it on their avatars, thanks to this.

Decentraland (MANA) is currently down USD 0.6056 with a market cap of USD 1.1B during the previous 24 hours. Many indicators in Decentraland's (MANA) technical analysis are red, indicating that the bearish trend may persist. Experts predict that Decentraland (MANA) will fall to its support level of USD 0.500 if it cannot rise over USD 0.67.

SEC Chases Ripple

Since 2020, the SEC has pursued a case against Ripple (XRP). The SEC alleged that by failing to register its token as a security and by failing to provide proper disclosure, Ripple (XRP) deceived its investors. In response, Ripple (XRP) stated that its cryptocurrency was not a security and was not under SEC review.

Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple (XRP), asserted that the SEC's case against Ripple (XRP) would be crucial for the entire sector. He asserts that the SEC's case against Ripple (XRP) is the reason the US is lagging behind other nations in terms of effective crypto legislation and that he anticipates a ruling this year. The price of the Ripple (XRP) token at the time of writing was USD 0.366, falling by approximately 2.9 per cent over the previous 24 hours.

TakeawayMake room for the cat in your purse. BIG's potential is untapped, and the presale frenzy shows how seasoned investors are pooling in their money. Meanwhile, watch Decentraland and Ripple and jump in before they are too hot.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

