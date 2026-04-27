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Agency News Agency News Business News | Bisleri Champions Hydration at TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026 Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27: Bisleri International, India's most trusted packaged drinking water brand, proudly returns as the Official Hydration Partner for the 18th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026. As the city's largest participating sport, this landmark event unites over 36,000 global athletes and fitness enthusiasts under the shared values of peak performance and community spirit.

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27: Bisleri International, India's most trusted packaged drinking water brand, proudly returns as the Official Hydration Partner for the 18th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026. As the city's largest participating sport, this landmark event unites over 36,000 global athletes and fitness enthusiasts under the shared values of peak performance and community spirit.

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To ensure a world-class experience, Bisleri deploys 8 hydration stations and innovative Mist Zones at the Manekshaw Parade Ground finish area, providing runners with an essential cooling relief during the final stretch on Cubbon Road. Hydration support will be comprehensive across all categories, including the Open 10K, Senior Citizen Run, and the 4.2km Majja Run.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is a spectacular celebration of the city's athletic and community spirit. Our long-standing collaboration with Procam International is a cornerstone of our commitment to championing hydration at the largest participative sport spectacle in the country. We are also thrilled to have Prakash Padukone and Anisha Padukone headlining our presence."

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Mr.Vivek Singh, Jt.MD. Procam International, "Our journey with Bisleri has been instrumental in shaping the TCS World 10K Bengaluru into a world-class event. Hydration is the backbone of any race, and having a partner that understands the technical demands of elite athletes while celebrating the spirit of the running community is invaluable. This year, having legends like Prakash Padukone and Anisha Padukone join the fold further elevates the event, making it a true celebration of fitness and endurance for the city."

Mr. Prakash Padukone, Athlete, "The TCS World 10K Bengaluru continues to inspire with its spirit of resilience and community. Hydration remains key to every athlete's performance, and Bisleri has truly elevated the experience with its seamless support. The Limited Edition bottles are a fitting tribute to our marathon icons and their legacy."

Ms. Anisha Padukone, Mental Health Advocate & Fitness Enthusiast, "Fitness is as much about mental resilience as it is about physical endurance, and the TCS World 10K is the ultimate celebration of that balance. It is inspiring to see the Bengaluru community come together in such a positive and high-spirited way. I am happy to be part of this journey with Bisleri, ensuring that every runner is empowered and hydrated as they push their limits and celebrate their personal milestones."

Sustainability remains at the heart of this partnership through Bisleri's 'Greener Promise' initiative. The event will showcase benches made from recycled plastic at key rest spots, serving as a tangible reminder of the brand's commitment to responsible living and a circular economy. Additionally, celebrating the athletic spirit of the city, Bisleri launched Limited Edition bottles featuring iconic marathoners, Soniya, Abhishek Pal and Harmanjot Singh.

From ensuring peak performance through hydration to leading environmental action, Bisleri continues to champion both the runner and the planet.

About Bisleri International Pvt. LtdWith a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)