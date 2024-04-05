NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 5: Biz2X, the digital lending SaaS platform and a subsidiary of Biz2Credit, today announced its presence in the National Capital Region - Noida with a 44,000 sq. ft. office. The company has also extended its footprint to Middle-East countries. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Biz2X's growth initiative, showcasing its unwavering commitment to serving businesses worldwide and providing support to SMEs & financial institutions in these dynamic markets.

To establish a strong presence in key economic centres and meet the increasing demand for seamless digital lending solutions, Biz2X opened their new offices to provide personalized solutions that align with the needs of the company in diverse economic landscapes. These new offices will serve as Global Capability Centers (GCCs) for sales, support, and implementation teams, ensuring personalized attention and prompt response to the unique requirements of clients in each region. In-line with the company's expansion plans, Biz2X also organised Frontiers of Digital Finance (FDF) Conference in Abu Dhabi in December 2023 and in Riyadh in February 2024, establishing its presence in the Middle-East.

Commenting on this expansion, Vineet Tyagi, Head of Indian Operations and Global CTO at Biz2X, stated, "We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in the National Capital Region. Our new office, i.e. spread over two floors with a siting capacity of 450 employees, is the dedicated landscape for empowering people to deliver a seamless and efficient digital lending experience. We are committed to enabling banks and financial services institutions to accelerate their lending operations, enhance risk management, and drive growth. With our state-of-the-art technology and expertise, we look forward to serving the needs of small and mid-sized businesses across these regions."

In line with its growth strategy, in 2023, the company actively hired professionals who are focused on providing a customized online lending experience for small and midsize business customers. Biz2X's further recruitments will primarily target leadership positions with an aim to take up capability building initiatives such as a Centre of Excellence for artificial intelligence.

Biz2X has emerged as a trusted platform chosen by major banking and financial institutions worldwide, including industry leaders like HSBC, for the successful launch of their online lending initiatives. With an innovation-led approach of providing unparalleled loan management, servicing, risk analytics, and configurable customer journeys, Biz2X empowers banks to streamline their lending operations at scale while reducing reliance on manual processes.

Biz2X Platform is specifically designed for banks and NBFCs seeking to streamline their time-consuming processes. By leveraging Biz2X's proprietary technology, banks and NBFCs can make accurate credit decisions instantly and offer loans to their small business clients within days instead of weeks. This is made possible through Biz2X's dynamic features, including open API integrations, configurable rule engines and workflows, bank statement analyzers, GST insights, rich UI/UX capability with UI orchestration, and all of this with a low cost of ownership, shifting to a true SaaS-based customer pricing model.

New Office Address: 6th Floor, Riana Aurelia, Plot No. 93-94, Sector 136, Noida.

