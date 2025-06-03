VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: The Minister of Environment & Climate Change, Animal Husbandry, Government of Maharashtra and National Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pankaja Gopinath Munde, extended her strong support to the Tree Plantation Drive led by the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) in collaboration with the Indian Army, held in Thane.

Also Read | Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Likely in August 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

In a powerful display of environmental commitment and civil-military collaboration, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) launched its prelude with a large-scale Tree Plantation Drive in partnership with the Indian Army. The initiative underscored DPIFF's dedication to sustainability and social responsibility, extending the festival's vision beyond cinema into impactful environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Munde praised the initiative as a powerful example of environmental stewardship and civil-military cooperation. "As the Minister of Environment & Climate Change and a lifelong advocate for sustainable development, I deeply resonate with the essence of initiatives like this Tree Plantation Drive hosted by DPIFF and the Indian Army," she stated. "It is heartening to witness such meaningful efforts under DPIFF's 'Go Green' initiative, which envisions a cleaner, greener, and healthier India."

Also Read | IPL 2025: A Look at Mumbai Indians' Top Five Performers in Indian Premier League, From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah; Check Full List.

The initiative, part of DPIFF's broader mission to plant 10,000 trees across the country, was held in the presence of DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra, Col Vivek Singh Bhadouria, Lt. Harit Khatana, Purnima Potkar, Adv. Shweta A. and dedicated Indian Army personnel. Highlighting the importance of such collective actions, the Minister remarked, "This remarkable drive symbolizes our shared responsibility towards nurturing nature and reflects a powerful unity between civil society and our brave forces."

Minister Munde also commended the Indian Army for its active participation, stating, "I wholeheartedly appreciate the Indian Army for extending their steadfast support to this cause-driven initiative and commend the DPIFF team for their unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship."

Underscoring the importance of community involvement and decisive action on climate issues, she added, "As someone who has always believed in the intrinsic bond between humanity and nature, I feel proud to be associated with a movement that not only raises awareness but also leads by example. It is truly encouraging that the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has earlier applauded DPIFF's green vision reaffirming the significance of such collaborative efforts for a sustainable future."

The Tree Plantation Drive marks a milestone in DPIFF's continued commitment to environmental causes, building upon its decade-long legacy of green initiatives.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, expressed gratitude for the Minister's support and emphasised the significance of the initiative, stating, "We are truly honoured by the encouragement extended by Hon'ble Minister of State for Environment & Climate Change, Ms. Pankaja Gopinath Munde. Her words reaffirm the critical role that united efforts between government, civil society, and the armed forces play in addressing environmental challenges. At DPIFF, our commitment extends beyond cinema, we are equally dedicated to contributing meaningfully to the nation's sustainable future. This Tree Plantation Drive in collaboration with the Indian Army reflects our shared vision for a cleaner, greener India."

Col Vivek Singh Bhadouria, Commanding Officer of the 26 AD Regiment, expressed his pride in collaborating with DPIFF, stating, "It is truly an honour for the Indian Army to be part of such a meaningful initiative that serves both our environment and our nation. As protectors of the land, we understand the deep responsibility of preserving it. The Tree Plantation Drive reflects our shared commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival proudly celebrates India's rich cultural tapestry, having spotlighted over 15 states in collaboration with esteemed entities like Incredible India and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. The grand evening brings together dignitaries, celebrities, industry leaders, and media to honour the nation's heritage and the exceptional talent it nurtures.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and its CSR initiatives, you may visit - www.dpiff.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)