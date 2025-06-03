Mumbai, June 3: Mumbai Indians (MI) will play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier two at Ahmedabad for a shot at sixth IPL title. Let us look at top performers of five-time champions so far.

1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo credit: X @IPL)

MI's own 'Mr 360' has made 673 runs in 15 matches at an average of 67.30, with a strike rate of 167.83. He has also scored five fifties, with the best score of 73*. He is MI's top run-getter and overall second-highest. Rohit Sharma Signs Jonny Bairstow's Helmet As Mumbai Indians' Campaign Comes To End After Defeat in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video).

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

The 'Hitman' has had a solid outing, scoring 410 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.53, with a strike rate of 150.18 and four fifties. His best score is 81.

3. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: X/@IPL)

Be it being at his sharpest tactically, delivering fiery cameos or taking crucial scalps, captain Pandya has done it all, scoring 209 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.12, strike rate of over 168, with best score of 48*. He has also taken 13 wickets at an average of 24.84, including a five-wicket haul.

4. Trent Boult

Trent Boult. (Photo credits: X/@neutralbalak)

The Kiwi pacer has been sensational for MI as their leading wicket-taker, taking 21 scalps at an average of 22.80 and an economy rate of 8.92. His best bowling figures are 4/26. He is overall the fourth-highest wicket-taker. 'Mere Paas Bat Nahi Hai Ab, 6 Bats Le Liya Yaar' Rohit Sharma Admits Running Out of Willow After Teammates Queue Up to Take His Signed Cricketing Gears Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 (Watch Video).

5. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- X/@IPL)

'Jassi bhai' continues to be the biggest asset for MI with his top-class economy rate of 6.36 and bowling average of 14.44. He has taken 18 wickets, joint fifth-highest in the competition so far. His best figures are 4/22.