Winners of 3rd Edition of 'Iconic Brand of The Year' 2021 Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The global pandemic has affected all business alike, but small and medium enterprises were hit harder. They had to face issues of manpower, cash crunch, and lack of digital infra among others. But out of them some responded to the situation and emerged stronger than ever, broadening the horizon and setting new benchmark.

To honour the achievement, dedication, contribution of the Indian MSMEs, Blossom Media in association with International Centre for research and promotion (ICRP) and Authentic Business Assessment Bureau (ABAB), awarded brands with the title 'Iconic brand of the year' 2021 in a virtual event in August. The winners were selected based on the nomination received by real time consumers from across India.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Sporting Director Leonardo Confident of French Star Signing New Contract at Parc Des Princes.

Further to leverage the winners, Blossom Media will circulate the e-book, featuring profiles of all the winners with consulates of leading countries, Apex Chamber of Commerce of India and also among the winners for networking. For more details visit the website www.iconicbrandoftheyear.com.

Winners of 3rd edition of Iconic Brand of the year 2021 in alphabetical order are listed below.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

A R Acoustics LLP (Ultracoustic) from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

They are into manufacturing of acoustic materials of all types, especially for studio and acoustics.

Aadyalakshmi Arangamela Pvt. Ltd. from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

It promotes and conducts Indian Classical performing Art Forms exclusively in temples on private basis, by providing a stage, audio and light support systems to budding young talents.

Air Measure Engineering Pvt. Ltd. from Hyderabad, Telangana.

It is an engineering startup into manufacturing and trading of quality Instrumentation and allied products for HVAC and BAS serving PAN India.

ALM Engineering & Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai.

ALM is into instrumentation related to sensing, measuring and control of pressure including differential pressure, flow, temperature, relative humidity and level & allied products.

Angel Foundation from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

They are into assisting disabilities who do not have family support, and also work in the field of healthcare, education, orphanage, help to senior citizens of the society.

Asawa Insulation Pvt. Ltd. from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

They manufacture Pre-Insulated Panels (PIR- Polyisocyanurate) and Accessories under the brand name of SMART. They supply SMART Panels with Accessories to Fabrication & Installation and after sales service.

Ashwin Logistics Pvt. Ltd. from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

They are in the prime business of Shipping Agency, Customs Broking, Freight Forwarding, Stevedoring, Vessel Agency, and Chartering Agency Project cargo operator, liasoning Agent.

Bharathi TMT, From Kochi, Kerala.

It is manufacturer of the finest quality TMT bars in South India. Through world-class manufacturing innovations, new age logistics systems, a dealer network rolled out all across South India and the after sales services; it has made a niche in this vertical for itself.

Chittu Kuruvi House Private Limited from Chennai-Tamil Nadu

Promoting Eco friendly farm houses by adopting Global standards. Moreover they have adopted some of the 17 Goals set by United Nations department of Economics and Social Awareness UN DESA.

Drilers Digital Pvt. Ltd. from Ambala, Haryana.

It is a platform focused on creating opportunities for every individual who possesses the talent and looking forward to the chances of skill development. For artists, they provide services from Promoting, motivating, to support.

Eastmade Spices and Herbs Pvt. Ltd. from Mehsana, Gujarat.

They are manufacturer of Whole Spices, Ground Spices, Blended Spices, Seasoning, Herbs, Oil Seeds and Psyllium Products and all food beverages.

Feminist Pen Foundation from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

It is a non-profit organization aimed at bringing gender equality to oppressed population. It has now expanded to USA, Netherlands and Dubai and their campaigns reach over 2 lakh people from 19 different countries.

MYGRASET (Friska Neutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd.) from Thane, Maharashtra.

MYGRASET is a first and only Indian brand focused on MIGRAINE prophylaxis. Friska Neutraceuticals is into marketing of Neutraceuticals.

Galaxy International Travels Pvt. Ltd. from Kolkatta, West Bengal.

It is engaged in direct dealing with the hotels, it has strong presence in India, USA, Malaysia and Bhutan to provide quality service to the customers with 24x7 customer service, own fleet of vehicles, visa processing, providing customized packages, and many more.

GPT Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (ILS Hospitals) from Kolkatta, West Bengal.

ILS Hospitals is technically and financially viable. It currently operates 4 state-of-the-art multispecialty hospitals 3 in West Bengal and 1 at Agartala (Tripura).

Hari Om Enterprises from Ankleshwar Gujarat.

They are leading trading house dealing mainly in Hydrochloric Acid, along with other chemicals. They are dealers or most of the leading Indian Companies.

Kriaz Safe Solutions LLP from Bhubaneshwar Odisha.

They are into Industrial Automation & Consultancy Services, along with the leading MNCs; they also serve to Indian defence like Hal and DRDO. It is the recipient of many awards.

Latifi Silk Exports from Bhagalpur, Bihar.

The company is a well-acclaimed Manufacturer, Exporter and Supplier of Recycled Silk Yarn & Ribbons and Handloom Fabrics. They also offer services such as OEM Service, design service and buyer's label services to domestic and international market.

Mahida & Sons (HERU) from Junagarh, Gujarat.

They are reputed manufacturer of quality oil for pain relief and hair tonic under the brand name HERU.

Martin Motors from New Delhi.

Martin Motors is a club HP star HPCL Retail Outlet. Customer service is the moto of Martin Motors.

Mirage Toughened Glasses Pvt. Ltd. from Derabassi, Punjab.

The focus is on best in glass quality & competitive pricing. Ensure minute details of process so that each & every glasses as per quality standards.

Nishant S Mehta & Co. Mumbai.

With around 20 years in business, the company specialises and provides service in practical accounting, taxation, business advisory, corporate laws & audits, private equity transaction, including the formation of private and public companies, corporate restructuring, and initial public offering advisory services.

NJ Overseas Pvt. Ltd., from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

It is one of the foremost exporter and manufacturer of Bar Products, Kitchenware, Hotelware and Copper products, etc. Use of latest technology and modern machinery, helps them to produce the desired and quality products.

Pravaas Socioimpact Pvt. Ltd. (Letsallhelp), from Mumbai.

Letsallhelp.org is a transparent, online platform with zero fees or commission charged to donor or beneficiary to take care of basic food & hygiene needs of orphanages, old homes, shelters and schools in India.

Rajdeep Traders, from Chennai Tamil Nadu.

They are have introduced patented technology "FINAL COAT" for 4 and 6 wheelers, a first of its kind in India, an anti-corrosion module powered by E.I.C.C.T to prevent corrosion on any automobile vehicles and they are appointed as its Exclusive Distributors for most parts of India and Sri Lanka.

Remedial Healthcare, from Ambala, Haryana.

It is a leading PCD Pharma Franchise Company in Ambala, offering over 300 high-quality pharma products. It is committed to manufacture and supply high-quality products and pharmaceutical formulations.

Safety Drive Indiacorp Pvt. Ltd., from Mumbai.

It provides Chauffeurs services for Corporates on their payroll on contract basis. It is also into the business of providing driver Services 24x7 on call basis at the door step, they lease cars and also provide cars on hire basis. Their USP is that they are available 24x7 PAN India.

Sanjay Castings (India) Pvt. Ltd., Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Sanjay Group is a well-known Group of Industries engaged in diverse activities like Manufacturing of Cast Iron Ingot Moulds and other Castings for Steel Plants & Rolling Mills & processing of Ferrous & Non Ferrous scrap.

SPEL Technologies Private Limited, from Pune Maharashtra.

It is Supercapacitor manufacturing facility, SPEL has alo developed 2000 VDC rated Supercapacitor Module (highest voltage rated Supercapacitor module ever made by any other Industry). SPEL is jointly working, and is associated with over 20 Prestigious Government Research organizations and Universities in India and abroad.

SS Supply Chain Solution Pvt. Ltd., from Gurgaon, Haryana.

It is a supply chain tech company. Their comprehensive and customized solutions powered by Advanced Analytics, guarantees enhanced customer experience by Reducing Cost and Improving Asset Productivity. They have presence in India and Amsterdam.

Successive Technologies Pvt. Ltd., from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

It is a next-gen technology consulting Services company purpose-built for the speed of modern business. It transforms businesses across all touch points of customer experience with its digital transformation solutions.

V Empower All, From Mumbai.

It is an ecosystem bringing together entrepreneur, investors and partners through our India and across the globe. It is one of India's growing business platforms dedicated to helping entrepreneurs in growing their business.

Vanalaya from Bangalore, Karnataka.

It is founded to give pure natural products without any chemicals and pesticides. Vanalaya has no chemicals and is 100% preservative free. The company is well-known for organic food products, which is sold through online market.

Vigil Security Bureau Pvt. Ltd., From Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

It is ISO, Crisil and Capsi approved contractor of security guarding service. It is providing quality security service since over 30 years to corporates.

Vipanan Analytical Technologies, from Pune, Maharashtra.

It is one of its kinds of laboratory catering multifaceted requirements of various types of industries. Vipanan has executed various projects which have helped the industries to trouble shoot their problem. Today, it is processing more than 2500 samples per month.

Wellthy life Marketing Pvt. Ltd. (GOYNG), from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

GoYNG manufactures wide range of authentic and natural supplements. With inhouse R&D, GoYNG has all research based products using clean & pure ingredients without any gimmicks. No artificial colours, no harmful chemicals or preservatives.

Yogeshwar Implants (I) Pvt. Ltd., Frome Thane, Maharashtra.

They are into manufacturing, exports and wholesale of quality orthopaedic Implants and surgery Instruments as per ISO 13485 quality management systems. They have markets in Vietnam, UAE, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Tanzania and Latin America.

June 2022, Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. is hosting 'Indian Ratan Brand Award' for Made in India Brands which has contributed immensely toward making the dream of ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT come true and have made India proud in International market. Consumers can nominate their favourite Indian Brand/company for this title by visiting indianratanbrand.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)