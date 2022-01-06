Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad India has once again set a new benchmark in performance by achieving the highest ever annual sales by a premium motorcycle brand in India.

In 2021, BMW Motorrad India sold 5,191 motorcycles, posting a remarkable growth of 102.5% as compared to 2020.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Since entering the Indian market five years ago, BMW Motorrad has outperformed itself every year and consistently raised the bar for the premium segment. In 2021, BMW Motorrad has recorded the highest annual sales by a premium motorcycle brand in India. We are proud of this feat! The main factor behind this overwhelming success is the unmatched emotional experience which is unique to the brand. BMW Motorrad has shaped a world of pure motorcycling that thrives on the thrill of riding, being one with the road and creating priceless memories with fellow comrades. We will continue to serve our customers with the same passion and keep on growing the BMW Motorrad family."

Throughout 2021, BMW Motorrad India kept up the pace with a strong product offensive. A slew of new launches such as the all-new BMW C 400 GT, the BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, the BMW R nine T and BMW R nine T Scrambler, the BMW S 1000 R, the all-new BMW M 1000 RR and the BMW R 18 Classic excited the motorcycling community with feature-rich, performance driven bikes with best-in-class riding dynamics.

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS were important drivers of sales along with other popular models such as BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW F 900 R / XR and BMW R 18. The BMW C 400 GT scooter launched in last quarter was also in great demand.

BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW Motorrad and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance.

