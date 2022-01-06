Just when the fans thought that Australia would be facing a tough time especially after three early wickets, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith stood tall and only dominated the English team once again. in this article, we shall have a look at the stat highlights of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how day 2 panned out for both teams. So, day 2 of the 4th Test match between Australia and England witnessed the heroics of Usman Khawaja in his comeback Test match and he put the hosts in control of the Test match. Usman Khawaja Gets a Standing Ovation for Scoring a Century During Australia vs England, 4th Test 2022 (Watch Video).

Khawaja who scored 137 runs, went on to eclipse Stuart Broad's effort of a five-wicket haul. Needless to say, the batsman was given a standing ovation by the crowd at the SCG. Steve Smith might have not scored a century but his innings of 67 runs, helped Australia with the much-needed support. Titbits from others helped the team reach over 400 runs. The home team declared their innings on 416/8. Now, let's have a look at the stats of the match.

Usman Khawaja completed 3000 runs in Tests cricket.

Usman Khawaja scored his ninth century in Test cricket.

This was Khawaja's second Test century at the SCG. With this, he became the third highest active cricketer to score a hundred at the same venue.

Stuart Broad scalped his 19th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Stuart Broad at 35y 196d is the fourth oldest England pacer to claim a five-wicket haul. At stumps, England was on 13/0. The visitors have Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed batting on the score of 2 runs each. it would be interesting to see how the home team reacts to a mammoth score of 416 runs.

