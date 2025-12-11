VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: In a moment of extraordinary pride for Karnataka and the nation, BNR Memorial School (CBSE), Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, has successfully created a new world record with a breathtaking display of cultural brilliance. A total of 389 student warriors united on one stage to perform Karnataka's traditional sword dance, setting the record for "The Most Participants in a Sword Dance (Single Venue)" and surpassing the earlier benchmark of 301 participants, which had remained unchallenged since 2010. This world record was officially certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records, marking this as a truly historic achievement for the institution.

Dr.M.Shilpa Srinivas, Principal, stated that, the traditional sword dance of Karnataka, celebrated for its dynamic movements, martial rhythm, and symbolic representation of valour, was performed with extraordinary precision. Rooted in ancient self-defence practices and warrior traditions, this art form reflects the bravery, discipline, and cultural identity of the region. Today's performance brought alive the spirit of Karnataka's martial heritage. The synchronised steps, swift circular motions, and blade-handling techniques demonstrated by the students highlighted the dance's deep connection to battlefield preparedness, agility training, and community celebration.

Gaana Priya S., Director of the school, stated that the 5-minute-and-26-second performance was a seamless blend of energy, coordination, rhythm, and artistic expression. Every student moved like a warrior in perfect harmony, creating an electrifying visual spectacle that symbolised unity and precision. Months of dedicated training resulted in perfectly synchronised formations, disciplined movements with accurate strokes, flawless timing and team coordination, and an authentic representation of Karnataka's traditional warrior arts. This harmonious execution by 389 participants highlights the school's commitment to preserving cultural heritage while fostering physical strength, focus, and teamwork among students, she concluded.

Bhavana Navaneeth, Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, expressed immense admiration, noting: "The students have elevated Karnataka's traditional sword dance to a global platform. Their discipline, synchronisation, and cultural pride are truly inspirational."

P.G.Prathiba, Senior Adjudicator, Asian Book of Records, highlighted the technical excellence, stating: "Executing such a large-scale martial art performance with refined precision is exceptional. BNR Memorial School has set a benchmark for cultural events worldwide."

Moumita Sarkar, Records Manager, Indian Book of Records, appreciated the spirit of unity, saying: "The coordination of 389 participants is remarkable. The school has demonstrated outstanding planning, training, and cultural involvement."

R. Nagabhushana, Secretary of the institution, shared that the grand occasion was further honoured by the esteemed presence of Prof. M. V. Rajeev Gowda, Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Harish Arasu, PRO of the Kannada Film Industry, Ananya Bhat, renowned singer, and Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, KPCC Member and Film Producer. These distinguished guests praised the students for reviving and showcasing a culturally significant heritage art form on an international stage, applauding their dedication, discipline, and commitment to preserving Karnataka's traditional warrior arts.

M. Rajahamsa, President of the School, stated that this accomplishment is a proud moment for Karnataka and the entire nation. This world record is more than just a title--it is a tribute to Karnataka's rich martial arts tradition, a celebration of youth empowerment, and a reflection of the school's vision for holistic education. By seamlessly blending culture, discipline, and physical artistry, BNR Memorial School has inspired thousands of young learners across Karnataka and India. He further expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents, choreographers, trainers, adjudicators, dignitaries, and the student performers, whose collective dedication and efforts made this remarkable achievement possible.

Thanuja S.P., Educator at the school, proudly stated that the students' dedication, discipline, and cultural passion transformed this performance into a powerful tribute to Karnataka's heritage and a milestone in the school's journey, we are proud on the accomplishment, she concluded.

Aarav Singh, Grade X, stated that participating in the sword dance was a proud and unforgettable experience, teaching every student discipline, unity, and respect for Karnataka's cultural heritage while inspiring confidence and teamwork.

Shiva Shankar C., father of Janavi S. (Grade-VII) and Pragnana S. (Grade-IV), stated that witnessing his children perform with such pride and discipline was inspiring, unforgettable, and a true celebration of Karnataka's heritage. "I am a proud father of Elite World Record holders," he concluded.

This remarkable achievement stands as a witness to BNR Memorial School's commitment to excellence, cultural preservation, and student empowerment, inspiring future generations to uphold Karnataka's heritage with pride, passion, and unity.

