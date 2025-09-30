VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Speaking in a video interview for The Print, Bollywood publicist Dale Bhagwagar recently shared his expert perspective on Aryan Khan's directorial debut series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'. While mentioning that he isn't aware who handled its PR, he remarked that the campaign was intelligently crafted and thus stood out in the way it transformed the release into a cultural moment rather than just a routine launch.

Bhagwagar observed how the marketing drive blended high-visibility manoeuvres with strategic positioning. 'Ba***ds of Bollywood's promotions included collaborations with brands such as Airtel, D'YAVOL and boAt, a striking Times Square billboard, influencer premieres and tie-ins with cricket, all of which made the buzz around the series difficult to miss. He described this as making PR hype meaningful while seemingly being subtly designed to shift Aryan Khan's public perception.

In his analysis, the Bollywood PR professional explained that "the campaign smartly moved attention away from nepotism and instead highlighted Aryan Khan as an underdog filmmaker making a directorial debut instead of an acting debut, which he could easily have made due to his family connections." He emphasised that such positioning normally does not happen by chance but could be carefully engineered through PR and marketing strategies. Importantly, he noted that the campaign struck the right balance between controlled hype and organic word of mouth, something that many projects fail to achieve.

Drawing from his decades of experience, Bhagwagar compared this success with some recent Bollywood publicity efforts that misfired, such as the case of Veer Pahariya during 'Sky Force'. In that instance, he pointed out, overexposure and uncontrolled messaging seemed to have overshadowed the film, ultimately backfiring on the actor. His message was clear. "Sparking attention is easy, but sustaining credibility demands timing, restraint and consistency," he said.

Dale Bhagwagar's insights carry weight given his career trajectory. His public relations agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group has handled the PR for some of the biggest names in the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty and Priyanka Chopra, while managing publicity for over 40 films. His campaigns have included major projects such as handling the news media for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don' and the Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Rock On'.

Known for his ability to manage controversies and craft narratives, the Bollywood PR guru has long been recognised as Bollywood's go-to voice on PR strategy as well as crisis management.

What also stood out in the video conversation was Bhagwagar's candour about the profession itself. He admitted that exaggeration, manoeuvres and engineered narratives are often part of the entertainment publicity business, yet stressed that he draws his line at strategies that could harm the fabric of society. For him, conscience, morals and ethics remain the guiding force in deciding how far to take a PR campaign.

In a post after the interview, Bhagwagar praised journalist Triya Gulati for her sharp questions and acknowledged publicist Shailesh Kumar for connecting him to the platform. He expressed his admiration for Shekhar Gupta's platform, noting that being featured on The Print felt both memorable and enriching.

For readers and industry watchers, the value of Bhagwagar's commentary lies in the way it unpacks media strategies usually kept behind the curtain. It highlights how carefully designed campaigns by PR teams can shape public perception, why consistency outperforms one-time hype, and how restraint can be as powerful as amplification. More than a dissection of one show, it offers a rare look at the mechanics of influence explained by one of Bollywood's most seasoned publicists.

