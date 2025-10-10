VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: BooksWagon, one of India's leading online bookstores, founded on October 13, 2013, proudly marks its 12th anniversary this year. This significant milestone reflects the company's unwavering commitment to making books accessible and affordable for readers across the country. Since its inception, BooksWagon has experienced steady growth in both reach and reputation, establishing itself as a trusted destination for millions of passionate readers.

Unlike marketplace aggregators, BooksWagon operates as a direct bookseller, ensuring that every title offered is authentic and piracy-free. This commitment not only guarantees that readers receive genuine products but also upholds the rights of publishers and authors by protecting them from loss of sales and royalties.

Over the years, BooksWagon has sold millions of books and nurtured a loyal community of active readers. Deliveries extend far and wide, covering every state and division across India, from tier 1 cities to tier 4 villages, making BooksWagon a truly pan-Indian platform. With an extensive catalogue boasting more than 56 million titles, the company has become synonymous with reliable service, vast variety and a deep dedication to fostering a vibrant reading culture.

Expanding beyond Indian borders, BooksWagon has successfully established its international branch, BooksWagon UAE, serving readers in the UAE and connecting them with a vast network of global publishers and authors. Complementing this global outreach, the platform champions authors through Double9 Books. This dedicated trade publishing division offers streamlined, author-centric publishing solutions designed to simplify and support the entire publishing journey. Recently, Double9 Books, also has further broadened its services to include professional printing, empowering authors with comprehensive, end-to-end support, from manuscript development to the final printed book.

BooksWagon's steadfast focus on reader satisfaction has earned the company a stellar reputation, consistently praised for its diverse selection, competitive pricing and prompt delivery. To commemorate its Foundation Day, BooksWagon is hosting a mega sale from October 11 to October 25, featuring heavy discounts on a wide range of titles, including adult fictions, adult non-fictions, children books, genres like Manga along with academic and Youtube Educator books.

Reflecting on the journey, the company's Founders, Shubham Jain and Sunny Jain, shared their vision, "BooksWagon was built on the belief that every reader deserves access to the books they love. On this Foundation Day, we're not only celebrating our achievements but also expressing our heartfelt gratitude to the readers, authors, and partners who have supported us throughout the years. Our vision remains focused on accessibility, innovation and spreading the joy of reading."

Looking ahead, BooksWagon aims to enhance the reader experience by introducing personalized book recommendation tools and expanding dedicated support for regional languages, thereby catering to India's rich linguistic diversity. The company's Foundation Day celebration is not just a reflection on past successes; it is a renewed commitment to the future of reading.

As BooksWagon continues its journey of growth, it remains firmly rooted in its mission to make reading authentic, accessible, affordable and profoundly impactful for readers everywhere.

