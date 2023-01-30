New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Budget for 2023-24 is around the corner and citizens across the country are expected to closely monitors the announcements.

The Union Budget 2023-24 is to be presented on February 1, 2023. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

Also Read | 5 Records Scripted by Novak Djokovic en Route to Australian Open 2023 Win.

ANI reached to few people in Kolkata to get some idea about what they expect from the Budget this year.

"Prices of every items should fall, inclduing cooking gas. It is getting difficult to run family. Any decline in prices will make our home Budget stable," Moula Dey told ANI, speaking in Bangla.

Also Read | Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Saves Two Women Stranded in Canada's British Columbia.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

"Being a college going student, my only hope is that the prices should decline. We are even struggling to buy small things -- edible oil, gas, and so and so. This price rise issue is for all middle class section of the society," said Swagata Dey.

Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha election due in April-May of 2024.

"We have seen several Budgets, but prices continue to rise...The government should keep us in mind while compiling the Budget," said Rekha Guin from Kolkata.

The Budget documents will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on February 1, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)