New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The companies aiming to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence must move beyond simply buying new technology and instead focus on building an AI-ready workforce, highlighted a report by Google.

The report highlighted that the most significant business shift of 2026 will not just be about efficiency gains, but a fundamental, employee-centric transformation driven by AI.

It stated "organizations must move beyond simply buying technology and focus on building an AI-ready workforce".

The report mentioned that this transformation requires a holistic AI learning strategy built on five key pillars.

At the core of this approach is the use of AI agents, systems that combine the intelligence of advanced AI models with access to tools, enabling them to take actions on behalf of users, while remaining under human control.

The first step, the report said, is establishing clear goals. Organizations must identify what matters most and what can be measured.

For example, a business goal could be achieving 100 per cent AI tool adoption across the organization, where every team member uses an AI agent at some point in their workflow to improve recall, speed, or reasoning.

The report stressed the importance of building the right team to drive AI initiatives. A core group of three stakeholders, an executive sponsor, a groundswell lead, and an AI accelerator, can ensure continuous communication and momentum around AI adoption.

To sustain engagement and reward innovation, the report recommended a layered strategy using interactive platforms and consistent communication.

A digital hub with a gamified idea exchange and leader board can help collect and reward AI use cases, while peer-to-peer learning should highlight successful applications across roles.

Integrating AI into daily workflows is another key pillar. The report suggested internal hackathons where teams develop and pitch AI solutions, with winning ideas potentially becoming part of official programs.

Finally, the report warned of increasing risks. As agent-accelerated cyber security threats grow more sophisticated, employees must be trained on trusted frameworks, data usage, and identifying AI-driven threats like social engineering.

For the 2026 outlook, the report said employees will increasingly define desired outcomes, while computers, using large language models and agents, determine how to deliver them. It will position employees as the primary engine of innovation and growth. (ANI)

