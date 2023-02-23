New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, has been selected as External Auditor of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva for a four-year term from 2024 to 2027 after a rigorous selection process.

CAG will take over from the incumbent External Auditor of ILO, the Supreme Audit Institution of the Philippines.

CAG's appointment is a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as its professionalism, high standards, global audit experience and strong national credentials.

ILO had formed a Selection Panel for the appointment of an External Auditor and invited bids from the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).

Based on the technical experience and other criteria, the ILO shortlisted three Supreme Audit Institutions (India, Canada and the United Kingdom) for technical presentations.

In Geneva, a three-member team from CAG of India presented strengths, approach and skill set as also the vast experience of auditing International Organizations to the tripartite selection panel of ILO.

The selection panel highlighted the strengths of CAG of India noting that, "The selection panel was impressed by the CAG's approach in developing a strategic partnership with ILO through which it aims to assist ILO in meeting its strategic goals while maintaining critical independence and oversight in performing the functions of the External Auditor."

The CAG team demonstrated rigour in preparing for the interview and becoming familiar with the ILO, its specific needs and its operating environment. The panel specifically noted the relevance of the CAG's proposed use of data analytics, risk profiling, and sampling in the audit process.

The panel was confident in the technical capacity and commitment to integrating the unique governance and operating structure of the ILO into their audit approach.

The ILO Selection Panel noted the experience of the CAG of India in auditing other United Nations agencies.

The Panel recognized the CAG's commitment to learning and development and the induction and upskilling of their in-house audit team, and in their overall philosophy as a knowledge-driven organization.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India is currently the External Auditor of the World Health Organization (2020-2023), the Food and Agriculture Organization (2020-2025), the International Atomic Energy Agency (2022-2027), the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2021-2023) and Inter-Parliamentary Union (2020-2022).

CAG is a member of the United Nations (UN) Panel of External Auditors. He is also a member of the Governing Boards of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and ASOSAI. CAG chairs the INTOSAIKnowledge Sharing Committee, its Working Group on IT Audit and the Compliance Audit Sub-Committee.

ILO is a UN agency, which brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 Member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men. (ANI)

