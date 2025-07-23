VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23: Blending the spirit of cinema with the strength of leadership, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Member Akkala Sudhakar extended his warmest wishes to the entire team of the much-anticipated period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The film, featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a larger-than-life role, and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, has captured the imagination of audiences even before its release. Sudhakar praised Nidhhi Agerwal for her commitment to craft and screen presence, calling her "a rising star who brings elegance and intensity to every role she portrays."

In a heartfelt gesture, Akkala Sudhakar also conveyed his best wishes and congratulations to Pawan Kalyan, who is also the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. He remarked,

"Pawan Kalyan garu is not just a cinematic legend--he is now a beacon of hope and progressive politics. His journey from inspiring people through powerful roles on screen to taking up the mantle of public service is truly commendable. I believe he will serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with the same sincerity and dedication he has shown throughout his career."

Recognizing the vision and scale of the project, Sudhakar extended appreciation to the producers and entire creative team for bringing a culturally rooted story to life with grandeur and authenticity. He especially lauded the directorial duo -- Krish Jagarlamudi, known for his mastery in historical storytelling, and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, whose cinematic finesse added depth and vigor to the narrative.

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not just a film -- it's a cinematic tribute to Telugu pride, valour, and legacy. With its rich visuals, gripping storyline, and powerful performances, it has all the makings of a national blockbuster," Sudhakar noted.

He emphasized that such films play a crucial role in preserving cultural identity while entertaining audiences on a grand scale. The film, he said, stands as a symbol of the evolving synergy between art and leadership, as seen in the example of Pawan Kalyan.

The occasion marked more than just cinematic celebration -- it echoed the rising influence of meaningful storytelling and responsible governance in shaping the future of both the industry and the nation.

