New Delhi [India], February 9: As love takes center stage during Valentine's Week, Pacific Malls are all set to make this Valentine's week truly unforgettable for couples and shoppers alike. With a lineup of engaging activities across its five vibrant locations, Pacific Mall is the ultimate destination for couples and individuals alike to celebrate the spirit of love.

Abhishek Bansal, the Executive Director of Pacific Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the Valentine's Week celebrations, stating, "At Pacific Malls, we believe in creating experiences that go beyond shopping. Valentine's Week is a time to celebrate love, and we are excited to offer couples a chance to create beautiful memories together. Our malls are transformed into romantic havens, providing the perfect backdrop for love to blossom."

Pacific Tagore Garden will host an exclusive two-day activation on the 10th and 11th of February. Couples can register as shoppers and participate in delightful activities like Love Bingo and Photo Frame sessions. The highlight is the Love Lock engagement, creating a unique and memorable experience for all.

Pacific NSP-Pitampura welcomes couples to a photo-op decor, transforming into a selfie booth. Click, tag, and stand a chance to win exciting gift vouchers, adding an extra layer of joy to your Valentine's celebration.

Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola has three enchanting events lined up. On the 10th and 11th of February, indulge in the Pacific Love & Laugh Affairs - a specially curated event featuring DIY activities and interactive games such as Bingo, Pictionary, and Match Game. Elevate your romantic experience on the 11th with a Rooftop Movie Screening of "The Proposal." Finally, on the 14th of February, savor the Pacific Valentine's Dreamy Night - an event offering a combination of movie screening and rooftop fine dining.

Pacific Mall Dehradun invites couples to enjoy the Spring Summer Mannequin Display, showcasing fresh launches from top brands. Engage in couple photo ops and participate in weekend activations, including DIY jewelry workshops, handmade Valentine card workshops, DIY Love Terrarium, and Candle Making workshops.

From the 2nd to the 11th of February, The Mall of Faridabad will host DIY workshops and a couple games on weekends. Immerse yourselves in various engaging activities and an instagram-worthy ambience that promises to create lasting memories.

About Pacific Group:

Pacific Group, a retail stalwart with a legacy spanning numerous years, is committed to transforming the shopping experience while championing environmental stewardship. The shopping malls house an impressive array of renowned international and Indian brands, including The Collective, Onitsuka Tiger, GANT, Armani Exchange, Decathlon, Zara, Nike, Lacoste, Birkenstock, Shantnu & Nikhil, and The Tank. Hypermarkets such as Deerika and Spar offer comprehensive shopping solutions, seamlessly blending convenience with opulence.

Pacific Group's dedication to environmental sustainability is exemplified by its ISO certification, meticulous audits, and leadership in environmental administration. It has also achieved zero waste and water discharge, earning it a platinum LEED Certificate and setting industry standards for responsible practices. In this era of convenience, Pacific Group prioritizes customer needs, offering a range of contactless services to enhance the shopping experience.

Pacific Group's enduring legacy and commitment to excellence have solidified its leadership in the retail sector. Their malls transcend mere shopping destinations; they are lifestyle hubs. As Pacific Group continues to expand and innovate, it remains devoted to serving patrons with distinction, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape.

