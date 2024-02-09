New Delhi, February 9: POCO is preparing up to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the anticipated launch of two new smartphones, the POCO X6 Neo and the POCO F6. The POCO X6 Neo will likely to be the last X-series model to debut in the first half of 2024 in India. The POCO F6 is also been spotted on BIS certification websites.

According to a report of Gizmochina, the launch timeline for the POCO X6 Neo and POCO F6 in India has been leaked. The POCO X6 Neo is rumoured to be launched in India by March and the POCO F6 is expected to release in July 2024. The POCO X6 Neo is rumoured to come in the mid-range smartphone segment. The expected price of the Poco X6 Neo is approximately around Rs 15,000. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Likely To Launch Soon: Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

POCO X6 Neo Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Gadgets360, the POCO X6 Neo is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The POCO X6 Neo will likely come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Samsung Likely To Roll Out New Update Soon for Its Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Addressing ‘Vivid’ Profile’s Washed-Out Colours: Report.

The smartphone might also share similarities with the Redmi Note 13R Pro. The POCO X6 Neo is expected to feature a 108MP primary camera with a 2MP shooter for the rear camera setup. The smartphone might have a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls at the front. The phone is expected to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14. The POCO X6 Neo is rumoured to come with Time Blue, Midnight Black and Morning Light Gold colour variants. Additional features that are anticipated to come with POCO X6 Neo include a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).