New Delhi [India], March 18: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Options Unlimited unveiled the inaugural season of Women Power with a grand inauguration ceremony. The event, graced by esteemed dignitaries including Ex-Caninet Minister and MLA Mr. Aslam Shaikh, showcased a commitment to spotlighting women's issues and celebrating their achievements.

The highlight of the event was the release of a powerful song titled 'Nari', produced by Options Unlimited and Abhijeet Mishra Productions. Penned by lyricist Raj Kumar Mahto and sung by Abhijeet Mishra, the song aimed to amplify the voices of women and inspire positive change in society.

Preeti Mehra and Vividha Kirti, actors and members of the Managing Committee, expressed their vision of initiating meaningful change through Women Power. Each season of the initiative will focus on shedding light on various societal issues, aiming to foster a more inclusive and equitable society.

A poignant moment during the event was the power walk of Breast Cancer Survivors, symbolizing resilience and triumph over adversity. Teenaa Kaur Pasricha, a survivor and national award-winning independent filmmaker, stole the show as the showstopper, embodying strength and determination.

Additionally, the event honored women achievers from diverse fields, recognizing their contributions and accomplishments. Notable figures such as social changemaker Raina Khatri Tandon, superwoman Gauri Dhogde, and specially-abled achiever Shilpa Mehta Jain were felicitated for their outstanding achievements.

The event also provided a platform for aspiring women to showcase their talent, further empowering them to pursue their dreams and aspirations. Attendees included eminent personalities from various sectors, including Soumita Das, Paras Madan, Abhishek Awasthi, and many others, demonstrating widespread support for women empowerment initiatives.

In essence, Women Power Season 1 by Options Unlimited marks a significant step towards amplifying women's voices, celebrating their achievements, and driving positive change in society. With a commitment to spotlighting issues and honoring women's resilience and accomplishments, the initiative aims to pave the way for a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

