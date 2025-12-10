VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10: Champion Infratech, the Regional Master Development Partner for Crystal Lagoons®, has kicked off Hyderabad's 1st Urban Beach powered by Crystal Lagoons® and Champions Yacht Club. The project has received approvals from the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shree Revanth Reddy and the Tourism & Culture Department, Government of Telangana, to develop Hyderabad's first-ever Entertainment Hub featuring an iconic Urban Crystal Lagoon Beach at Bharath Future City.

Also Read | Aircraft Crash in Madhya Pradesh: Trainee Aircraft Skids off Dhana Airstrip, Pilot Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video).

This ₹850-crore flagship destination will position Hyderabad among the world's leading experiential cities--mirroring the success of global lagoon-powered destinations across Dubai, Miami and Orlando--while boosting tourism, lifestyle innovation, and large-scale economic activity. The approval, issued by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, reflects Telangana's decisive push toward next-generation tourism and infrastructure under the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30.

A Game-Changing Urban Destination

Also Read | Why Is Delhi Celebrating Diwali Today? Know Reason As Red Fort, Other Popular Places Illuminate With Diyas.

The project will introduce India's most advanced Crystal Lagoons® urban beach, integrated with entertainment, hospitality, retail, sports, and leisure districts--creating a high-footfall hub designed to attract millions annually. It anchors Bharath Future City as a future-ready tourism and lifestyle district, setting a national benchmark in sustainable recreational development.

Subhakar Rao Surapaneni,

Chairman, Champions Group highlighted:

"This is a milestone for Hyderabad and a proud moment for us. Telangana deserves world-class experiential infrastructure, and this Crystal Lagoon Beach Project will place Hyderabad firmly on the global map. This is not just a beach--it's a great investment that will energise tourism, real estate, hospitality and the experience economy while creating thousands of jobs. We are honoured by the Government's trust and excited to deliver a destination of international stature."

Alastair Sinclair,

Champion infratech Head of Sales & Global Partnerships - Crystal Lagoons® India Program:

"Crystal Lagoons has transformed cities across the world, and Hyderabad is perfectly positioned to join that league. The Telangana Government's vision and leadership have created the ideal environment for a project of this scale and global relevance. We look forward to collaborating closely with Champion Infratech to bring a sustainable, world-class entertainment hub to India."

Hemamalini Nidamanuri,

Managing Director, Champion Infratech said

"This is a strong endorsement of our capability and vision. Our integrated model--blending urban beach living, retail, entertainment and hospitality--will create an ecosystem that Indian cities have never experienced before. Telangana's proactive approach allows ambitious ideas to become reality, and we are committed to delivering a destination the State can showcase proudly on the world stage."

Champion Infratech will immediately begin coordination with Government departments on:

* Site planning and pre-feasibility

* Crystal Lagoons® concept and technical designs & DPR

* Approvals aligned with the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-30

About Champion Infratech:

Champion Infratech, part of the global Champions Group ecosystem, is the Regional Master Development Partner for Crystal Lagoons® in India. The company aims to develop 100+ Beach Lagoon Cities across India, delivering world-class real estate, hospitality, recreation, and tourism destinations centered around sustainable blue-water lagoon technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)