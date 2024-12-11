Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday discussed various potential areas for collaboration between the state and tech giant Google and overviewed the company's operations in India.

Following the recently concluded memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Andhra Pradesh Government and Google, the CM met a Google delegation led by VP, Bikash Koley, in Amaravati today; he posted about the meeting on the social media platform X.

Also Read | Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Sharing about the meeting, he added, "During the meeting, we also discussed various potential areas for collaboration. I am confident that collaborations with global technology leaders such as Google will empower our state, ultimately contributing to India's digital growth story. Looking forward to working together to bring these initiatives to fruition."

He further stated that the state government's new progressive industrial policies have created a business-friendly ecosystem that is attracting investors and paving the way for employment opportunities.

Also Read | Durgadi Fort Dispute: Kalyan Civil Court Rules Durgadi Fort Not a Mosque, Owned by Maharashtra Government; Muslim Trust To Challenge Verdict.

Google, on December 5, announced a strategic collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to accelerate the deployment and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across the state.

This collaboration will drive the development and implementation of AI solutions, focusing on key sectors like healthcare and sustainability, while also prioritising digital infrastructure enhancements, AI skills development, and support for the local startup ecosystem, the company had said in a release.

Under the MoU, Google will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to integrate AI and ML solutions in critical areas such as healthcare and environmental sustainability.

The collaboration will also focus on promoting skill development and bridging the digital divide by providing citizens with the necessary training and resources to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

Additionally, Google will collaborate to support the state's startup ecosystem to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of AI.

The key initiatives under the move include skill development and education, startup ecosystem enablement, sustainability, healthcare, and AI pilots.

Google had said that it will offer 10,000 certificates for the Google AI Essentials course, a foundational course that teaches people how to use AI in their work and everyday lives to increase productivity and efficiency.

Google Cloud will also collaborate with the government to provide skilling programs for government agencies, including Google Cloud Certifications and Skill Badges in areas like cybersecurity, data analytics, and generative AI.

Additionally, Google will offer resources and support to educators to meet the growing demand for computer science education.

Google will work with the Andhra Pradesh startup ecosystem to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, providing mentorship and networking opportunities and access to Google for Startups Accelerator programs. In addition, eligible AI startups will receive cloud credits, technical training, and business support, the company had stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)