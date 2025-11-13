Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 13: In a significant step toward strengthening international academic collaboration, Chitkara University and York University (Toronto, Canada) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a 2+2 academic pathway in Computer Science. The partnership reflects a shared vision of promoting global learning, academic excellence, and career readiness, providing Indian students with a unique opportunity to begin their studies in India and complete their degrees in Canada.

Under this new pathway, students will complete the first two years of the Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science program at Chitkara University, paying domestic tuition in India. They will then transfer 100% of their academic credits to York University's Lassonde School of Engineering in Toronto, where they will complete Years 3 and 4 of the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Computer Science program.

The formal signing ceremony, held at Chitkara University, marked the beginning of a long-term academic alliance between the two globally recognised institutions. The MoU was signed by Dr. Rhonda Lenton, President and Vice-Chancellor, York University, and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, in the presence of senior leadership, faculty, and students from both universities.

Through this agreement, both universities aim to create seamless global learning pathways that combine the strengths of Indian and Canadian higher education. Students participating in the program will benefit from scholarship opportunities, housing support, and paid co-op/internship experiences during their studies at York. Upon successful completion, they will earn a York University Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Computer Science. The first cohort is expected to begin their studies at York in September 2028.

In a first for such a 2+2 arrangement, York University will also offer a dedicated co-op semester for transferring students from Chitkara University, allowing them to engage in paid internships with York's industry partners. This will help students acclimatise to the Canadian work environment while gaining hands-on experience and earning a salary.

"This partnership emphasises quality and preparedness. Students will prove themselves in the first two years, learn through a Canadian-style applied curriculum close to home, and then transfer with confidence to Toronto. At Chitkara University, we are committed to providing our students with diversified pathways to globally recognised credentials. We are pleased that York will support our students through scholarships, housing resources, and guidance from certified student immigration specialists to ensure a smooth transition to Canada," shared Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.

"York has long been a proponent of responsible, responsive, and inclusive internationalisation. The York-Chitkara Alliance embodies these values. Building on our tradition of welcoming Chitkara students to York, we are proud to formalise a hybrid pathway that enables talented Indian students to build strong academic foundations at home, then transition seamlessly to Canada to complete a York degree with paid industry experience. This is the future of higher education - we must continue to build partnerships that are both global and cross-sectoral if we want to keep up with our rapidly changing world," said Dr. Rhonda Lenton, President and Vice-Chancellor, York University.

"By creating a seamless educational continuum, we're empowering students to earn quality credentials, gain meaningful Canadian work experience, and develop the skills to innovate and lead in an AI-transformed world. York University's Computer Science (BSc) program, ranked among the top ten in Canada by the Shanghai Ranking of Academic Subjects, reflects the strength of our teaching and research. With dedicated co-op support, students are well prepared to secure paid placements, and we look forward to welcoming Chitkara students to York, where they'll gain both academic and real-world experience through our strong industry partnerships," added Dr. Jane Goodyer, Dean, Lassonde School of Engineering, York University.

The signing of the MoU further deepens York University's collaboration with Indian higher education institutions and aligns with Chitkara University's commitment to providing global mobility opportunities for its students through high-quality, internationally benchmarked academic programs.

York University is a leading teaching and research university and a force for positive change. With over 53,000 students, 380,000 alumni, and nearly 5,000 full-time staff and faculty from more than 160 countries, York is home to one of Canada's largest and most diverse academic communities. Recognised as a change leader by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, York's researchers and students tackle global challenges through collaboration with universities, industries, governments, and NGOs.

Located in the heart of the multicultural Greater Toronto Area, the Lassonde School of Engineering at York University is home to innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 2013, the School has witnessed a 260 percent increase in student enrolment. Offering 11 undergraduate and 7 graduate programs, Lassonde prepares the next generation of creators to tackle the world's most pressing challenges through interdisciplinary, people-focused learning.

Chitkara University, based in Chandigarh, India, is among the country's leading private universities, known for its strong focus on applied learning, innovation, and industry partnerships. With over 25,000 students and globally recognised programs in engineering, business, health sciences, and design, Chitkara University continues to empower students with future-ready skills to thrive in a dynamic global economy.

