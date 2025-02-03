PRNewswire

Bali [Indonesia], February 3: Located in Sebatu's lush natural sanctuary, Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection offers travelers an immersive cultural journey with curated guest activities and a signature Melukat purification ritual. As part of the Autograph Collection, this resort blends meaningful experiences with the natural beauty and spiritual heritage of Ubud.

Also Read | 'Stood Outside the Exam Hall, Sent Home Bleeding Through Her Clothes': Bareily School Refuses to Proved Sanitary Pad, Education Authorities Take Action.

Celebrate Balinese Traditions

Guests are invited to to embark on an enriching journey into the heart of Balinese culture through a thoughtfully curated selection of activities. Embrace the spiritual essence of the island by learning the art of Canang Sari making -- a sacred offering crafted from fresh flowers and coconut leaves, symbolizing gratitude and devotion in Balinese Hinduism. Engage in hands-on workshops showcasing traditional Balinese crafts, where skilled artisans share time-honored techniques passed down through generations. For those seeking a deeper connection with the island's heritage, guided village tours offer an intimate glimpse into rural life, unveiling timeless customs, architectural marvels, and vibrant community practices. These immersive experiences are designed to foster meaningful cultural exchanges, allowing guests to appreciate Bali's profound traditions and create lasting memories rooted in authenticity.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Launch Date, Specifications, Features and Expected Price, Know All About Upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Series in India.

Signature Melukat Ritual

The highlight of the resort's cultural offerings is the Melukat purification ceremony, a sacred Balinese water blessing led by a Spiritual Leader from Sebatu Village. Designed to cleanse the mind, body, and soul, this ritual embodies the Cicada Ubud's signature experience, leaving guests refreshed and spiritually balanced.

How can readers get in touch?

For more information about Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, guests can visit www.cicadaubud.com, or connect with the resort via social media on Facebook and Instagram @cicadaubud.

About Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection

Where personalized service meets serene comfort in the heart of Bali's natural beauty, The Resort is more than a place to stay. Its design reflects Bali's essence, combining wood and stone materials with local craftsmanship to create an inviting atmosphere perfect for relaxation. Culinary enthusiasts will enjoy Tangelo Restaurant, offering both international and local cuisine. For a more casual experience, Verdant Pool Lounge & Bar provides dining with a backdrop of lush greenery. Nestled by Sebatu valley, Pravi Spa combines traditional Balinese treatments with locally sourced natural ingredients to create holistic wellness experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)