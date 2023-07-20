NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20: Cientra, the Indian multi-national product solutions company has announced the appointment of Anil Kempanna as the company’s first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anil’s appointment in line with company’s vision to accelerate exponential growth, foster deeper client and employee engagement, scale global operations towards becoming a leading niche Technology Partner across geographies.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 5 SE Launched in India; from Specs to Features to Price, Here's Everything to Know.

Anil is a techno-business leader with a remarkable track record across leading multinational companies in the Electronics & Semiconductor industry. He has delivered significant portfolio and organisation change as part of transforming products & services into a more focused, growth-driven and sustainable business. Anil, with over two and half decades of Industry experience has been instrumental in driving technology growth, developing innovative products and building executive relationships in global markets encompassing US, Europe & Asia.

Thriving on his unparallel industry knowledge around multiple market segments like Intelligent Edge Computing, Personal Computing, Servers, IoT, Smartphones & Networking, Anil has played a pivot in several organisations including Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Ensemble Communications (wireless start-up) & Cadence in guiding and mentoring the product development teams and building a business from scratch. In his last role at Intel as Vice President, he led a 1000+ Silicon development team & delivered products across Server/Edge/AI/Client worth multi-billion USD revenue.

Also Read | Arpit Ranka To Play An Antihero In Tavvai, Says ‘Seeking Something Substantial After Bholaa’.

Uday Joshi, CTO, Cientra said, “Cientra’s robust growth trajectory and order pipeline demonstrates the resilience of demand for our products & services. Anil’s exceptional strategic capabilities, global exposure, proven operational effectiveness and value-driven leadership in building customer-centric business gave us confidence that the company is well positioned to take on the demand environment and capture the opportunities accelerating the organization’s growth & success to newer heights.”

Anil Kempanna, CEO, Cientra on his appointment said, “I am excited to taken on this new challenge and responsibility and lead an organization with a rich legacy of many ‘technology firsts’ built on a strong foundation of values. Technology and businesses are evolving in today’s dynamic environment as the shift to innovative products, solutions and experiences accelerate. I look forward to collaborating with the Board, best-in-class employees and leadership team at Cientra as we continue to expand our reach and drive differentiated tech growth.” With a proven brand lineage in the US market and backed by cutting-edge in-house technology developments, Cientra is on a mission to empower its clients from some of the niche segments in Semiconductors, Embedded Software Solutions, Automotive, and Telecom to drive a range of products and services to achieve supremacy and business continuity in a disruptive industry landscape.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)