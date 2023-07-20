New Delhi, July 20: Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched their GT Neo 5 SE was launched in April 2023 with some standard specifications from its predecessor Realme GT Neo 5. In this article, we give you the basic features of the phone, if you are considering buying a new phone under Rs. 25000. Here’s a look at it. Realme C53 Launched in India with 108MP Camera and Good Specs at Affordable Pricing; All Key Specs, Price and Other Details Inside.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE Features

The phone has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen aspect ratio is 20:9.

It has an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone has a Qualcomm 7 series - the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 backed by up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The other memory variants are 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB and 12/512 GB. There is no external memory card slot. - The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture lens. It is teamed with 8MP ultrawide and 2MP microscope snappers. The phone has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The phone comes in only blue and black colour options.

The phone has a 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging support.

It has an accelerometer, e-compass, fingerprint, proximity and vibration sensors. OnePlus 12 Next-Gen Flagship Smartphone Speculated to Launch Globally, Including India in January, 2024; Checkout Expected Specs and Other Key Details.

Realme GT Neo 5 SE Pricing

Realme GT Neo 5 SE is priced at Rs. 23,990. The phone makers are also launching a Transformers Edition in China. The design wasn’t yet revealed but it will have some aesthetic changes, themed icons, and custom notification sounds. Meanwhile, the makers are set to launch another successor Realme GT Neo 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).