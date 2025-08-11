VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 11: Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2025 in Mumbai, India. A total of 13 companies, 12 in India and one in Sri Lanka, received this award for their leadership in technology research and innovation in the region.

Also Read | Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claiming Pakistani Forces Captured Indian Soldiers and Released Them After 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chants Are Fake, Old Video Circulated With Misinformation.

The award methodology mirrors that of the annual Top 100 Global Innovators from Clarivate. The Top 100 Global Innovators report uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power.

Nicholas Mason, Head of Intellectual Property, South Asia Pacific, Clarivate, said: "South Asia is experiencing a surge in innovation across various sectors, driven by a combination of factors like digital transformation, a growing focus on regional collaboration, and a push for sustainable development. Clarivate is committed to working closely with our customers to transform their work and contribute to the region's progress."

Also Read | OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Smartphone Launched in India.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)