PNN

New Delhi [India], December 12: Indian Snack House (ISH), one of India's fastest-growing clean-label regional snacking brands, has raised an interim funding round of ₹2.14 crore, facilitated by Niveshagya, a scientific wealth-management and investment advisory firm.

Also Read | Sreekanth Akkapalli Unanimously Selected To Lead the 2026 Executive Team of Federation of Indian Associations of USA.

Investors from cities including Indore, Pune, Nashik, Bhopal, and Kota participated in the round -highlighting that trust in emerging consumer brands is no longer limited to the metro cities. With this fresh infusion, ISH has reached a valuation of ₹33 crore - a significant rise from ₹7.5 crore just eighteen months ago. That's a fourfold jump, following their angel round in May 2024, also supported by Niveshagya, and a ₹2.2 crore seed round previously led by Titan Capital.

Founded in Chennai, Indian Snack House collaborates directly with traditional artisans whose recipes have been preserved and perfected over generations. With a steadfast clean-label philosophy -- no palm oil, no preservatives, and no artificial chemicals -- the brand has established itself as a trusted name for authentic, ethically sourced, and hygienically delivered South Indian snacks such as banana chips and Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai (peanut chikki).

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Grand Finale of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Popular Reality Show To Take Place on December 21? Here's Everything You Need To Know Ahead of the Big Night.

The company procures specialties from 17 clusters across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, many of which remain undiscovered by national brands. Currently serving customers only in Chennai and Bangalore through direct to customer (D2C) model using its own website, Swiggy and Zomato, they are solving a clear market need, access to authentic regional snacks without geographic limitations.

This round provides the financial momentum required for a large-scale rollout. Founder Mr. Rajakumaran stated:

"We are building a no-compromise brand. Even with our limited geographic footprint, just Chennai and Bangalore, we are already fulfilling around 25,000 orders every month, demonstrating strong repeat behaviour and loyalty. With this funding, we plan to enter ten major Indian cities and launch over 100 new outlets in the coming quarter. We sincerely thank Niveshagya for their partnership and trust, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration as we scale Indian Snack House into a national presence brand."

Niveshagya's Investment Philosophy: Where Fundamentals and Vision intersect

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Abhishek Jain, Co-Founder of Niveshagya, said:

"Indian Snack House is not just a business it is a celebration of cultural heritage brought to today's consumers in a modern, accessible format. At Niveshagya, we believe in enabling investments where strong fundamentals meet passionate founders with a long-term vision. Indian Snack House exemplifies this spirit, and we are proud to support their journey as they expand across the country."

Niveshagya's differentiated approach to early-stage investing--through platforms such as its exclusive 4% Investor Club - allows investors to access curated, high-growth opportunities with informed conviction.

About Niveshagya

Niveshagya is a scientific wealth-management organisation helping individuals and families build sustainable, long-term wealth through transparency, data-driven strategy, and disciplined financial planning.

Its offerings include:

* Personalized wealth management and goal-based investing

* Portfolio diversification across equity, debt, real estate, gold, and alternative assets

* Mutual Fund & PMS reviews focused on cost-efficiency and performance

* Structured access to early-stage startup investments through curated channels

Through its flagship initiative, the 4% Investor Club, Niveshagya provides selective access to premium private-market opportunities, blending rigorous research with strategic execution to help clients invest with clarity and confidence.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)