Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the launch of the three-day Global Investor Meet - Invest Karnataka 2022 - a flagship investor event for the state of Karnataka. The launch event was organized by the Department of Industries and Commerce at the ITC Gardenia here yesterday.

As part of the Karnataka Government's initiatives to attract investments from across the world, a three-day Global Investors' Meet (GIM) would be held in Bengaluru from 2nd - 4th November 2022.

Launching the theme of the GIM 2022, "Build for the World", Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai said "Investors have always believed in Karnataka and created the capability for the state to host a Global Investors Meet. The post COVID economic growth is the right time to invest in Bengaluru which is not only an IT, BT hub but also a financial hub."

The Chief Minister encouraged the Large and Medium Industries Minister to bring in a broad-spectrum and holistic investment across sectors - semiconductors, electronics, defence, aerospace, energy, biotechnology, IT, manufacturing, MSMEs, cottage industries. Investments that percolate down the economy.

He urged to not only sign MOUs but to materialize projects from genuine investors and showcase them at the GIM.

Basavaraj Bommai called on the industrialists to be the leaders of change by investing in Karnataka. The aim is to envision a New Karnataka for New India - creating new 21st century industrial townships and corridors.

Unveiling the new logo of Invest Karnataka on the occasion, Honourable Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries, Dr Murugesh R. Nirani said "We are delighted to officially announce the much-anticipated GIM 2022. The purpose of the GIM is to showcase the robust industrial-friendly ecosystem of Karnataka, attract huge investments from global players, and spread industrialization across the state. We have acquired sufficient land banks for the investors who would want to invest in the state. Our chief minister has presented a people-friendly budget that is a game-changer. The state is home to 400+ R&D centers, 85+ chip design houses, and is a key player in the supply chain for the global markets."

The Minister called upon the industrial fraternity to uphold Karnataka in the No. 1, position.

Apart from creating favourable cost economics for the companies to invest in the state, the Government of Karnataka is working on providing a complete ecosystem to its investors Dr Nirani reiterated.

Karnataka has emerged as a top investment destination in the country for the last two years in a row. The state has attracted Rs. 62,085 crore investments and is a top recipient with a 48 per cent share of total FDIs in India.

The State has emerged as a frontrunner in global manufacturing and we are focusing on human resources, production of rich raw materials, manufacturing expertise, product design capabilities, and R&D to meet the demands of the global manufacturing segment.

This edition of the GIM will be under the theme "Build for the World" reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce said "Through this Global Investor Meet, we will continue to engage with the global community by bringing together business and thought leaders from a multitude of areas and sectors. Given the ever-evolving nature of the world we are living in, the key topics to be addressed during the event will revolve around the sub-themes of innovation, sustainability, equity, and resilience. We not only commit to setting Karnataka's development agenda in line with global best practices but also showcase our strong ability to "Build for the World"

The Department of Industries has started making preparations. Soon, it will start a series of events, including roadshows in different countries, to attract potential investors.

The 3-day event - Invest Karnataka 2022, will comprise:

* Plenary sessions, panel discussions, multiple networking opportunities.* 50+ business, political, thought leaders to feature covering themes and sectors that are crucial to Karnataka's growth story* 5000+ senior delegates across sectors including Manufacturing, Infrastructure, IT, Energy, Education, Tourism, etc. * B2B and B2G meetings with stakeholders will be held to facilitate investments in Karnataka.* Roadshows planned in key cities and abroad to drive investments. Karnataka last hosted a GIM in 2016, which concluded with 1,201 approved projects and MoUs valued at Rs 3,08,810 crore.

M.T.B. Nagaraj, Honourable Minister for Small Scale Industries and Municipal administration, Shri. Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Dr E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Shiva Kumar, COO, Invest Karnataka Forum were present.

