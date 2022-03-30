New Delhi, March 30 : Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has said that the country's athletes need a total scientific approach in the training system to enable Indian sportspersons win more medals in future sporting mega-events.

"I believe there is a lot of talent in India and Indian athletes are the most hardworking in the world. I feel that the training system needs to be totally scientific for us to win more medals. In the past few years, we have developed a lot and scientific training has also started but we need to implement it right from the grassroot level," said Lovlina during the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s global sports summit 'Scorecard 2022'. "The Government of India is doing a lot for sports these days. I wouldn't have been here without their support. Sports should become a regular subject in school right from the early days till graduation and sports science should be the key." Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona President Joan Laporta ‘Not Considering’ Argentine’s Return To Camp Nou.

Talking about her responsibilities, the 24-year-old boxer added, "Every time I step into the ring, I feel I have the responsibility of winning and making my nation proud. I want to inspire the next generation and help them as I can understand them and relate with the problems they face. My message to them is to not get bogged down after setbacks as it is a long road to success which needs a lot of patience." The seventh edition of two-day annual conclave for the business of sports in India, with the support of the National Committee of Sports of the CII, along with Knowledge Partners Grant Thornton Bharat, is being conducted virtually with the theme being 'Priorities and Potential for a New World for Sport'.

"The CII Scorecard is much more than just a platform to bring together sports industry leaders to discuss topics, it helps get thought provoking ideas into a tabled discussions beyond the two day virtual event. At Grant Thornton Bharat, we find immense value to invest in these dialogues with leaders in Indian sports business and administration, to help provide actionable solutions as knowledge leaders in the field. India Announce Men's Hockey Team Squad for FIH Pro League Matches Against England.

"This year's Scorecard had very insightful topics discussed with a carefully curated list of speakers and dignitaries covering the much-needed topics of Sports in India that need attention", said Arjun Singh, Director, sports advisory, Grant Thornton Bharat. Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh and Vlad Marinescu, president, International Esports Federation also attended the summit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).