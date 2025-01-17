VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 17: In response to growing concerns about quick food deliveries, processed food and takeaways, Nosh Robotics, a Bangalore-based startup, is bringing its AI-powered robo-chef to the Indian Market. The product aims to make the food experience seamless so that everyone has the freedom to enjoy freshly cooked dishes across cuisines effortlessly.

Busy professionals in urban centres of India struggle to maintain a healthy home-cooked diet while balancing work and other responsibilities. The result is frequent food ordering, takeaways, and processed ready-to-eat food. These types of food are reported to have significantly high levels of sodium, preservatives, and hidden sugars that affect health in ways not wholly comprehensible to the typical individual.

"Restaurant food is packed with hidden calories, sugars, salt, and preservatives--far beyond what most people realize. With the younger generation increasingly relying on takeout and processed meals, we are heading toward a massive health crisis." shares Yatin Varachhia, Co-Founder of Nosh. "Our AI-powered Nosh robo-chef brings chef-quality cooking home, minus the excess salt, sugar, and preservatives--ensuring healthier, fresher meals effortlessly," he adds.

The product leverages AI to monitor the cooking process with built-in cameras and controls cooking temperature and timing as per the programmed recipe to add ingredients in a sequence that a human would--for example, adding other vegetables only after onions turn golden brown. The users can customise the recipe according to their taste preference, such as making the dish less spicy, adding less salt, adjusting oil and more. This fine-tuned customisation is not even practically possible with home cooks, making the product more personalised to the customers. The Nosh app and the device's IoT provide a higher level of convenience by allowing customers to start cooking remotely.

Nosh requires minimal effort from the user to load fresh ingredients and command the app. Ingredients such as spices and oil are stored in the robot, making the entire process effortless for the customers. With 300+ recipes from over 15 cuisines, the robo-chef ensures that customers never get bored eating fresh, delicious, home-cooked meals.

Priced at 75,000 and with a 2-year warranty, Nosh improves the quality of life of its users with the convenience of modern technology. It enables users to experience cuisines worldwide, all at their fingertips.

