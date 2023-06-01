New Delhi, June 1: Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been slashed by Rs 83.50 to Rs 1,773 per unit of 19 kg with immediate effect. However, there has been no revision in domestic cylinder prices. Oil marketing companies generally revise the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices on the first day of every month. Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes. LPG Price Hike: Price of 14.2 Kg Domestic Cylinder Increased by Rs 3.5 With Immediate Effect.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices

Last month, petroleum and oil marketing companies slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50. In April, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit. Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit. Electricity Price Hike in Mumbai: Power Tariff To Rise by 5-10% in Maximum City From April 1 As Major Suppliers Raise Charges; Check Complete Details.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time on September 1 last year by Rs 91.50. On August 1, 2022, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were also reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

