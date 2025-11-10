VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10: The Continental Next-Generation Biobank was inaugurated at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on November 10th, 2025. The Biobank is designed to accelerate AI-powered biomedical discovery and therapeutic development globally.

The initiative combines advanced biobanking infrastructure with intelligent data systems, with initial biotech collaborations underway and broader programs to be announced in 2026. Developed in collaboration with Chronicle Bio and its CEO Rohit Gupta--who previously built and ran Stanford's biobank--the platform will enable deeper understanding of disease biology to drive earlier diagnoses, more effective treatments, and lasting benefits for patients and humanity.

Continental Hospitals Founder & Chairman Dr Guru N Reddy said that the Bio Bank combines advanced biobanking infrastructure with intelligent data systems, and is designed to meet international quality standards for sample handling, storage, and consent, ensuring reproducibility and global compatibility.

"Through partnerships with leading U.S. and global academic institutions, and AI research platforms, the biobank will become a bridge between India's clinical excellence and worldwide scientific innovation and aims to transform how biological data is collected and used--empowering patients to contribute to research that may improve outcomes for others while positioning Continental Hospitals at the forefront of a new, patient-centered era in biomedical discovery," highlighted Dr Reddy.

Chronicle Bio US Co-Founder & Continental Hospitals Director Mr Rishi Reddy explained that due to the enormous amount of information contained in the samples, biobanks are an important reserve in development and validation of new diagnostic markers and new therapeutic agents. In cancer research, biobanks are a key resource for genomic-, proteomic, and metabolomic-based research, molecular epidemiology and translational studies, molecular diagnostic and therapy, development of therapeutic targets, and biomarker and drug discovery.

"By integrating these samples with AI-driven analytics, the biobank will help accelerate discovery in areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, neurology, and rare disorders. This infrastructure not only supports pharmaceutical and biotech research but also enables new diagnostic tools and personalized treatment strategies that can directly benefit patients through earlier detection and more effective interventions s," added Mr Reddy.

Clinical trials and epidemiological studies have contributed for quite a long time to a better understanding of certain diseases, but the incredibly rapid pace at which biotechnology, medical research, and high quantities of phenotypic information which are constantly added to each patient's case demand that we take a step back and look at the bigger picture involved. Even if biobanks are regarded as a relatively new notion, the basic concept behind this stretches further down in medical history and originates in the ever expanding need to understand the clinical and epidemiological sides of different diseases and the ramifications these aspects would pose in further development of more efficient ways to cure and prevent those afflictions.

The biobank will serve as a cornerstone for advancing precision medicine by enabling high-quality biospecimen and data generation at scale. It will collect a diverse range of biological samples, including blood, plasma, serum, tissue, saliva, stool, and other biospecimens from patients across multiple therapeutic areas. Each sample will be linked with rich, de-identified clinical and genomic data through secure digital infrastructure, allowing researchers to uncover new biomarkers, disease mechanisms, and therapeutic targets.

